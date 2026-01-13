Alcohol guidelines, local U.S match against Chile, and Surfliner update

It’s Tuesday, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



New city manager : Morro Bay’s new city manager is officially on the job today. John Craig was sworn in this morning, bringing more than 25 years of city and county leadership experience and saying his goal is to “listen first, learn quickly, and work together.”

PG&E and San Luis Obispo County are beginning annual maintenance on the county's emergency warning sirens today. Crews will inspect and briefly test all 130 sirens over the next few weeks, with no action required from residents during the short "growl tests."

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Goleta and San Luis Obispo is expected to continue today following last week's crash along the Gaviota Coast. While track inspections and repairs are still underway, Amtrak is using connection buses so travelers can continue their trips.

The Marine Mammal Center, long based at the Morro Bay power plant, must find a new location after receiving notice from the property owner that it needs to relocate after 25 years. Center leaders said they plan to stay on the Central Coast and are actively exploring options, including a potential move to the Cayucos Water Reclamation facility. They’ve begun discussions with local officials about space and lease terms, but nothing is finalized yet as the center works against a year-end deadline to move.

New federal dietary guidelines have removed specific daily alcohol limits and now advise Americans to “consume less alcohol for better overall health.” Local health officials say the change reflects a broader shift in how alcohol recommendations are framed, but caution that moderation and individual risk factors still matter. Some community members said clearer guidance could help people better understand healthy drinking habits.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is returning to Harder Stadium at UC Santa Barbara to play a friendly game against Chile on Jan. 27, marking the team’s first game there in over 30 years. The national team’s last visit was in 1991, just before winning its first Women’s World Cup, and the match will serve as the season opener ahead of World Cup qualifiers. Fans are being encouraged to arrive early due to limited campus parking, and tickets are still available through the U.S. Soccer website.

