Avila Beach Drive closure, containment climbs, and EV credit expiring soon

Avila Beach Drive closure begins : A major route into Avila Beach is now closed for the next 40 days as crews move into stage four of the roundabout project. Drivers will need to use San Luis Bay Drive as the detour, about a mile north. Nearby businesses say they’ll remain open and adjust during construction.

Containment climbs on Gifford Fire : Evacuation alerts are being lifted as crews near full containment on the Gifford Fire. Cal Fire reports the blaze is now 95% contained after burning more than 130,000 acres since sparking northeast of Santa Maria earlier this month. It remains the largest wildfire in California so far this year.

: Evacuation alerts are being lifted as crews near full containment on the Gifford Fire. Cal Fire reports the blaze is now after burning more than 130,000 acres since sparking northeast of Santa Maria earlier this month. It remains the largest wildfire in California so far this year. Deadline looms for EV Tax Credits: Consumers have just weeks left to take advantage of federal tax credits on electric vehicles, worth up to $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used. Legislation signed in July ends the program after September 30th, meaning buyers must take ownership of their EV before then. Analysts at Cox Automotive say the looming deadline is driving record sales, with more than 130,000 new EVs sold in July, up 26% from June. Experts warn losing the credit could push EV prices out of reach, since the average new EV cost $55,700 in July, but drops near $48,000 with the tax break, nearly equal to the average gas car.

Templeton High School senior Braden Wheeler has spent three years competing in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program, finally earning first place this year against more than 120 competitors. After two second-place finishes, Wheeler dedicated about 1,400 hours over 10 months to restore a 1918 International Titan, rebuilding everything from the motor to the paint by hand. The program, which has given local students hands-on restoration experience since 2001, has inspired Wheeler to keep going, he’s already planning a gold-themed tractor for next year, which will make him only the second student to compete four years in a row.

Most flights at the Santa Maria Airport are grounded as crews repave and upgrade the main runway in a $5.6 million project expected to wrap up by October 15. The southern end of the runway will be closed Monday through Thursday, with limited openings on Thursdays and Sundays for commercial flights. While the smaller secondary runway remains open for small planes, officials say the improvements, including new asphalt, LED lighting, and updated signage, are long overdue. Once complete, the upgrades will pave the way for twice-daily American Airlines flights to Phoenix.

High-speed internet could soon reach nine underserved communities in Santa Barbara County, but local leaders say construction depends on delayed state funding. The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the county have finished engineering designs and environmental reviews for “last-mile” broadband connections to homes, schools, and businesses in areas like Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Cuyama, and Los Olivos. The work was funded by a $1 million state grant, but building the networks will cost millions more and hinges on allocations from California’s Last-Mile Federal Funding Account, which has been delayed by budget holdups. Officials say expanding broadband is about equity, giving rural families, students, and small businesses the reliable internet access they need for school, work, and daily life.