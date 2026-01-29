Budget cuts, ICE spotted, and Space X launch today

Happy Thursday! Check out the top stories from Daybreak:



Huckleberry's Atascadero closure : Huckleberry's in Atascadero has permanently closed, surprising customers who showed up this week. The owner says more than a year of road construction outside the entrance changed traffic and dining patterns, while the city says access to downtown and the restaurant's parking lot remained open.

SpaceX Starlink launch : SpaceX is planning another Starlink satellite launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with liftoff scheduled for 8:42 this morning. After stage separation, the Falcon 9's first stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Federal Reserve interest rates: The Federal Reserve is holding interest rates steady, citing a balancing act between easing inflation and a stabilizing labor market. Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the decision during his first press conference since news broke of a criminal investigation he says is politically motivated.

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a disturbance involving community members and ICE agents near Salinas and Carpinteria streets. Witnesses say there was physical contact, including allegations that an ICE agent pushed one person and pepper spray was used before officers arrived. Police say no arrests were made and their role was limited to medical aid, gathering information, and managing traffic, while ICE had not responded to requests for comment.

The City of Santa Maria is implementing nearly $17 million in budget cuts to address a growing deficit that has reached about $25 million. City leaders approved a hiring freeze and delayed projects, including fire station expansion, park improvements, and ADA upgrades. Officials say the goal is to avoid layoffs or service cuts while they continue monitoring revenues.

San Luis Obispo County is asking local cities to support a plan that would allow Diablo Canyon Power Plant to operate for up to 20 more years. The county has drafted a letter backing the extension and calling for the restoration of the unitary tax, which historically brought millions in revenue to local governments. County leaders say Diablo Canyon provides about nine percent of California’s electricity and remains a major economic driver for the region.

