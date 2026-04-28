Burn ban begins, cannabis tax input, and e-bike surge

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak this morning:



Gas prices climb as Iran talks stall: All eyes are on gas and oil prices as peace talks with Iran remain on pause, pushing costs higher. Brent crude jumped to $111 a barrel, while California gas prices are now averaging $5.97, slightly up from yesterday.

All eyes are on gas and oil prices as peace talks with Iran remain on pause, pushing costs higher. Brent crude jumped to $111 a barrel, while California gas prices are now averaging $5.97, slightly up from yesterday. Santa Barbara looks to make streets safer: Local leaders are rolling out a “Safe Streets for All” plan aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries. Community members can weigh in during two upcoming meetings, one on Zoom tomorrow and another at Santa Barbara Public Library next Wednesday.

Local leaders are rolling out a “Safe Streets for All” plan aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries. Community members can weigh in during two upcoming meetings, one on Zoom tomorrow and another at Santa Barbara Public Library next Wednesday. Backyard burning suspended in SLO County: Due to rising fire danger, CAL FIRE SLO Unit is suspending backyard burning starting May 4th at 8 a.m. Officials say dry conditions, warm weather, and low rainfall are fueling an early fire season, and the ban will remain in place until further notice.

City leaders are asking residents to weigh in on a potential cannabis tax as they explore new revenue options. The city is gathering public feedback before making any decisions on whether to move forward. Officials say community input will help shape how cannabis businesses could be taxed locally.

More residents are turning to e-bikes as high gas prices push people to look for cheaper ways to get around. Local bike shops say they’re seeing increased interest, especially for commuting and everyday errands. While e-bikes can be expensive upfront, many say they help save money on fuel over time.

Award-winning actor Doug Jones is in Cambria for the SLO Film Festival, highlighting projects filmed on the Central Coast. He shared his experience working in the area and praised the region as a unique filming location. The festival continues to bring filmmakers and attention to the local film scene.