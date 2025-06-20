CAL FIRE crews relocate, Concerts kick off, and LGBTQ+ Lifeline faces cut

Good morning, and happy first day of summer. Here are the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Concerts in the Plaza Returns: Downtown SLO's free summer concert series kicks off tonight with Moonshiner Collective and Vintage Renegades. This year marks the 29th season, featuring 13 weeks of live music and over 50 local musicians. The first act is at 5 P.M.

Downtown SLO’s free summer concert series kicks off tonight with Moonshiner Collective and Vintage Renegades. This year marks the 29th season, featuring 13 weeks of live music and over 50 local musicians. The first act is at 5 P.M. Transit Merger & Free Rides: Santa Maria Regional Transit has been named the nation’s top transit agency and is merging with the Guadalupe Flyer on July 1. Riders can expect an electric fleet, upgraded routes, and free rides in Guadalupe through July 11.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging pet owners to take precautions ahead of the Fourth of July, their busiest season for lost pets. Loud fireworks can cause pets to panic, leading to escapes over or under fences, so shelters are offering free microchipping and crate rentals through July 7 to help keep animals safe. Microchips allow animal control officers to quickly scan lost pets and return them home without a shelter stay. Experts also recommend preparing early by securing fences, creating a quiet indoor space, considering calming tools or medications, and keeping pets supervised indoors during fireworks.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer offer its specialized “press 3” option for LGBTQ+ youth starting July 17, a change announced by the Trump administration. Local mental health advocates say this decision could leave vulnerable youth, especially in rural areas, with less access to tailored emotional support, but they stress that help is still available through local resources like the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affected customers near San Miguel on Thursday, part of a larger event spanning 15 counties statewide. PG&E proactively shut off power due to high winds, heat, and low humidity to prevent wildfires, and the outage could last through Saturday. A Community Resource Center has been set up at Cuesta College North County Campus, offering charging stations, food, and water. Officials urge residents to prepare for possible future outages this summer by keeping phones charged, stocking up on food and water, and having backup power for medical devices.