Central Coast upgrades, air support, and beachfront safety

Let's start off the week with some of our top stories from Daybreak:



Starting tomorrow, daily parking at the San Luis Obispo County Airport will increase from $20 to $25. Airport officials say the price hike is due to growing demand and infrastructure needs. Hourly and ADA-accessible rates will remain unchanged. Also, Santa Barbara County residents using the Clean Air Express will see higher prices starting Tuesday. Monthly passes will now cost $170, 10-ride ticket books will be $57, and one-way fares are increasing to $8. Officials say this is the second of three planned fare hikes, with the final increase set for next July.

Some Social Security recipients will see smaller checks: The Social Security Administration says it's trying to recover millions in overpayments made in recent years. While the agency had been withholding 10% from checks, that amount is increasing to 50% for some recipients. Overpayments were caused by income reporting errors or miscalculations. Waivers are available for those who qualify.

The Pismo Beach City Council has approved a preliminary design for a major restroom renovation near the beach, which will expand the facility from four to eight stalls, add a sand shower, and include a new lifeguard administration building. City officials say the new space will reduce response times and improve working conditions for lifeguards, who currently commute to distant stations during breaks. The upgraded restrooms aim to cut down long lines on busy weekends, helping visitors return to the beach faster. While the project is still in early planning stages, locals say the improvements will be a welcome addition to the community.

The Morro Bay 4-H Club hosted its first annual livestock buyers mixer on Sunday, giving young swine producers the chance to connect with local agricultural leaders. Held at the Moro Grange Hall, the event helped 4-H members practice life skills like communication, time management, and financial planning. Organizers say it's all part of preparing for the junior livestock auction at the Mid-State Fair on July 26.

After nearly a year of construction, the $12 million El Camino Real improvement project in Atascadero is nearing completion. The project added over 100 parking spaces, reduced the road to one lane in each direction, and shortened crosswalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. While many residents are excited about the upgrades, some still have concerns about parking access. Final construction and traffic detours will continue through July. The city celebrated the milestone with a downtown block party and ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring food, music, and a classic car show.

