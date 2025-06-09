Central Coast Zoo, siren testing, and energy bill savings

Good morning, Central Coast. We have a warm up headed our way this week so check out this forecast. Here are the top stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Siren maintenance alert : Some San Luis Obispo County residents may hear emergency sirens this week. PG&E has begun annual maintenance on its Early Warning System. Sirens may sound along the coast on weekdays between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. through July, but officials say there's no cause for alarm or action needed.

: Some San Luis Obispo County residents may hear emergency sirens this week. PG&E has begun annual maintenance on its Early Warning System. Sirens may sound along the coast on weekdays between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. through July, but officials say there's no cause for alarm or action needed. Bridge closure in San Simeon : Drivers in San Simeon should plan for delays. A bridge repair project on San Simeon Creek Road begins today. Eastbound traffic from Highway 1 will face a full closure from 8:30 A.M. to noon, followed by 15-minute delays until 5 P.M. Work is expected to wrap up Friday.

: Drivers in San Simeon should plan for delays. A bridge repair project on San Simeon Creek Road begins today. Eastbound traffic from Highway 1 will face a full closure from 8:30 A.M. to noon, followed by 15-minute delays until 5 P.M. Work is expected to wrap up Friday. Energy bill savings: PG&E is expanding its Family Electric Rate Assistance program, known as FERA, to include smaller households of one or two people. That means nearly 15,000 more homes across the Central Coast could now qualify for an 18% discount on their electric bill. To learn more or apply, visit PG&E's website.

The 7th annual Santa Maria Pride celebration returned to the Central Coast on Sunday, drawing its largest crowd yet to the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hosted by the House of Pride and Equality (HOPE) for the third year at this venue, the event featured over 60 vendors and sponsors under the theme "Strength in Diversity." Organizers and attendees praised the growing inclusivity and sense of community, with HOPE Board President John Shade noting the strong volunteer turnout and planning that began in January. As the event continues to grow, Shade emphasized keeping it safe, educational, and empowering for all who attend.

The community rallied together Sunday for the 4th annual Be.StacieStrong Golf Tournament at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles, raising funds for Stacie Athon, a local woman battling stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer. Participants enjoyed a day of golf followed by the 19th Hole Afterparty, complete with food, raffles, and a silent auction. Proceeds will help cover Athon’s medical treatments, with a portion also benefiting SabesWings, a nonprofit that supports cancer patients financially. Organizers and attendees praised the growing turnout and heartfelt community support, which Athon says makes her ongoing fight possible.

The Charles Paddock Zoo marked its 70th anniversary in Atascadero with a major announcement: it's now officially the Central Coast Zoo. The big reveal happened during the 22nd annual Ice Cream Zoo-fari, where guests enjoyed unlimited ice cream, live music, and close-up encounters with exotic animals. Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield says the new name better reflects the zoo’s location and helps raise its regional profile. The celebration also served a purpose beyond fun, all proceeds will support the zoo’s mission of animal care, conservation, and education.

