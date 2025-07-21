Clam comebacks, viral stares & growing hope in Santa Maria

Happy Monday, Central Coast! Here is what we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Push to protect Monarch Butterflies : Assemblymember Dawn Addis has introduced a resolution to create Western Monarch Protection Week. The effort follows a steep drop in butterfly numbers at Pismo Beach and has already passed the state Assembly.

Top scams to watch right now: The FTC is warning about rising scams. AI voice scams mimic loved ones in fake emergencies. "Pig butchering" scams lure victims into bogus crypto schemes. And imposter scams involve fake IRS or utility calls demanding gift cards or wire transfers.

Teenager Karis Dadson is gaining viral fame for her fierce expression and signature style while showing pigs at livestock competitions, including this week’s California Mid-State Fair. With millions watching her online, Karis says she's just being herself, representing an industry that many people don't know much about. Her family has deep roots in agriculture, her dad is an ag teacher, and she and her twin brother were even born during a livestock show. Now showing her 270-pound pig Rooftop, Karis continues to compete across the state but says the Mid-State Fair is extra special because it’s right in her hometown.

After decades of decline, Pismo Beach clams are finally making a comeback, and local scientists and wildlife officials are working to keep the momentum going. Cal Poly professor Ben Ruttenberg, who leads the Pismo Clam Research Project, says the population has grown significantly over the last 10 years, though the cause of the initial resurgence is still unknown. New regulations require clammers to have a license, take no more than 10 clams per person, and only harvest those at least 4.5 inches long. Officials have already issued around 80 citations this year, emphasizing that following the rules is key to keeping the species thriving for future generations.

Transitions-Mental Health Association celebrated 25 years of its Growing Grounds Program this weekend, a nonprofit nursery that has provided job training and employment to over 1,000 adults living with mental illness. The anniversary celebration took place at the Growing Grounds farm in Santa Maria, where community members enjoyed music, food, and activities. TMHA staff say the event drew both current and former employees, many of whom returned to share their success stories and express gratitude for the program's impact on their lives.