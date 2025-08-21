Cooling centers open, how lakes helped the Gifford Fire, and new animal rehab center under construction

Good morning! It’s a scorcher on the Central Coast today, find out how long the heat will stick around in your forecast.



: Containment of the Gifford Fire is nearly complete, thanks in part to Santa Margarita and Lopez Lakes. Fire crews used the lakes to refill water supplies, with some helicopters carrying up to 700 gallons. Officials say the lakes were key to controlling the fire. Lane closure on Highway 101: Drivers can expect a right-lane closure on northbound 101 near Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive from 9 A.M. to 1 p.m. today. Construction of the Avila Beach Drive roundabout is also ongoing, with closures continuing through September 26.

The future of the Chapman Estate in Pismo Beach is uncertain as the city moves forward with plans to divest the historic property, declaring it surplus due to high upkeep costs, $6.8 million projected, with $2 million already spent. Gifted to the city more than a decade ago by Clifford Chapman to be enjoyed by the public, the estate’s fate has sparked backlash from Shell Beach residents and former officials, who argue it should remain accessible and preserved as a piece of history. City Manager Jorge Garcia says the council hopes another entity will step in to maintain its public use, but for now, the property will be offered under the California Surplus Land Act to park and open space entities before being opened to other interested buyers. Currently, the estate is only open to the public three times a week for a small fee, with fundraising efforts like the upcoming Chapman Estate Foundation event on September 20 aiming to support its preservation.

For generations, the Collins family has owned a ranch in rural Arroyo Grande that recently came under threat from the Gifford Fire, but thanks to firefighters, it was saved. Scotty Pearl, who has been visiting the property since childhood, called the ranch a place filled with memories and history, and said learning it had been spared meant “a tremendous amount.” His daughter, Kacey Collins, expressed deep gratitude to first responders, saying every firefighter feels like someone who helped protect their home. Both emphasized the importance of showing support for local firefighters, with Pearl adding that saving the ranch showed how their work becomes more than a job, it becomes a mission.

Construction is underway on Pacific Wildlife Care’s new $8.4 million facility along Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo. The nonprofit, currently based in Morro Bay, is the county’s only licensed wildlife rehab center for wounded birds, reptiles, and mammals. Leaders say the new site will reduce stress on animals by separating predator and prey species and provide more room as demand grows. Since 2007, annual intakes have increased from about 770 to more than 3,000 animals. Officials say ocean warming, wind, and food shortages are driving the surge. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

