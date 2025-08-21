Construction begins on Pacific Wildlife Care's new building in San Luis Obispo

Construction has started on the new Pacific Wildlife Care center along Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo.

Grading the 10-acre field began on Monday to help build the $8.4 million building, which the organization's executive director, Kristin Howland, says will be able to house more animals while reducing their stress.

“To separate predator and prey species, which is critical,” said Kristin Howland, Pacific Wildlife Care executive director.

Pacific Wildlife Care is a nonprofit and the only licensed rehab center that cares for wounded birds, reptiles, and mammals. They are currently located in Morro Bay, and the executive director said they expect to see a lot of animals at their new facility in San Luis Obispo.

Howland says the center has been seeing an increase in animals needing care this year due to several factors.

“Ocean warming, upwelling, the wind also blows baby birds out of their nest," Howland said. "It can displace a lot of food resources across the different ecosystems.”

Since moving into their Morro Bay location in 2007, PWC has cared for 770 animals annually. It has since jumped to over 3,000 animals annually.

The construction is expected to finish in 18 months.