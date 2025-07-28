Cycling for a cause, saying goodbye to the fair, and the first ever Ohana Day

Let’s start the week off on a good note, here’s a look at our warmer forecast for today.



California gas prices dip slightly : GasBuddy reports the average price of gas in California is down slightly this week, now at $4.42 per gallon. The cheapest gas is $3.49, while the most expensive is $6.79.

New no-parking zones near crosswalks : A new state law prohibits parking within 20 feet of crosswalks. Red curbs are already marked on the Embarcadero and Main Street in Morro Bay. Morro Bay Boulevard is next.

DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria nets 6 arrests: Santa Maria Police arrested 6 drivers for DUI over the weekend. 13 others were cited for driving without a license, and 2 were caught with suspended licenses. More checkpoints are planned.

A group of nine women, including University of Texas business major Jasmine Tandon, are cycling over 1,700 miles from Seattle to San Diego to raise awareness and funds for sex trafficking survivors. As part of the nonprofit Pedal the Pacific, the riders underwent seven months of leadership training before hitting the road, learning to dismantle myths and advocate for change. Riding 50 to 60 miles a day, they’re fueled by purpose, community, and the belief that unity can spark real impact. Since 2017, the organization has raised over $1.3 million, proving that every mile, and every voice, matters.

As the curtain closed on the Mid-State Fair, families soaked in the final moments while vendors and crews quickly shifted into teardown mode. From lemonade stands to carnival rides, many are already packing up and heading to their next stops, like Ventura and Santa Clara. It takes a massive team, up to 200 workers, trucks, and even cranes, to move the fair’s 30+ rides. Meanwhile, FFA and 4H students wrapped up a year of hard work with one last day in the livestock barns. While this year’s fair just ended, organizers are already gearing up for the next one.

Pismo Beach was filled with joy over the weekend during Flow Surf Academy’s first-ever Central Coast Ohana Day, a free event where people with special needs learned to surf. The Ventura-based nonprofit recently expanded into San Luis Obispo County due to overwhelming demand. Parents say the day was just as meaningful for them as it was for their kids, offering a chance to step back from caregiving and simply cheer on their young athletes. Volunteers, families, and the surrounding Five Cities community rallied around the cause, making the event a sold-out success and a heartwarming day to remember.

