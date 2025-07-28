Mid-State Fair celebrates final day and prepares for cleanup

"It's a great family friendly atmosphere for the kids, they love having all these fun rides to go on," said Jessica Shayler, beaming on the final day of the Mid-State Fair.

While fair goers soaked it in for the last time, vendors like Dominque Hernandez of The Lemon lemonade stand, are already thinking about the next step...tear down. She says they start cleaning up as soon as the fair closes at midnight.

"We try to be out of here as fast as we can. I think we're planning to stop around 2 a.m. and then start again tomorrow around 9 a.m."

Hernandez says that some of the vendors at the Mid-State Fair, are headed to Ventura for another fair.

Same goes for Christopher Gonzalez with Helm and Sons, who says that they are on the move to Santa Clara next. He says it takes about 100 to 200 employees, semi-trucks, Duallys, and even cranes to move the over 30 different carnival rides from one fair to the next.

"By Wednesday morning you're going to come here and 90% of the show is going to be gone," says Gonzalez.

In the livestock barns, its the last day for students and their animals, a big moment for FFA and 4H kids who have worked hard all year. Atascadero FFA teacher Yvonne Sudberry says they started breaking down things at 6am Sunday morning.

"We like to leave the up the display for the public to come see that. So at 4 p.m., we'll take down our displays, our signs, and then haul that out this evening from 4 to 5 p.m.," she says.

Organizers say that preparations for next year's Mid-State Fair start almost right away.