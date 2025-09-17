Dana Reserve approved, immigration vote delayed, and air tanker base upgraded

We are halfway through the work week, here are the top stories we are tracking on Daybreak:



Falcon 9 Launch from Vandenberg : SpaceX is targeting this morning for a Falcon 9 launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Starlink mission is set to lift off around 8:40 a.m., carrying 24 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The rocket’s first-stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Pacific just minutes after takeoff. A livestream begins five minutes before launch.

Break-A-Wave Rodeo Returns : The Break-A-Wave Rodeo is back in Pismo Beach for its fifth year, and this time, it's a two-night event. Last year, the rodeo raised around $70,000 for the Cal Poly Rodeo program. This year, competitors will ride for a $10,000 purse, with some of the best riders in the country taking part. The action starts Wednesday and Thursday nights at 5 p.m.

Paso Robles Wine Auction Kicks Off: The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction is now underway, marking its fifth year of giving back to the community. Bidders can compete for more than 30 packages, from rare bottles and wine country experiences to weekend getaways. Proceeds benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation, which just awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 12 local graduating seniors. Over the last four years, the foundation has gifted 55 scholarships totaling $118,000.

The Dana Reserve project in Nipomo was approved Tuesday in a 4–1 vote, with an updated plan that reduces the number of homes from 1,370 to 1,242 after lawsuits pushed for more wildlife protection. The compromise adds about five acres of open space and removes requirements for 100 accessory dwelling units, but also eliminates a larger affordable housing component, drawing criticism from some residents. Developers say 78 affordable units remain in the plan, more than typically built in a year, while community members voiced ongoing concerns about traffic and congestion. The project will head to the County Board of Supervisors for a vote on the community plan in November.

At Tuesday night’s Santa Maria City Council meeting, more than two dozen community members spoke both for and against creating an immigration ad hoc committee. Supporters urged the council to address immigration enforcement and provide legal defense funds for immigrants, while opponents called for continued cooperation with ICE. The proposal, introduced by Councilmember Gloria Soto, was postponed because one councilmember was absent. The discussion is expected to return at the council’s October meeting.

Fire officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the newly renovated operations center at the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base, a $540,000 federally funded project aimed at boosting efficiency during wildfire season. The expansion includes a new second-floor command hub with better visibility of aircraft activity, as well as pilot-ready rooms, break areas, and a kitchen to help crews manage fatigue during long shifts. Officials say the upgrades give staff the space they’ve needed for years and strengthen one of only three California bases capable of loading a DC-10 Air Tanker, improving the state’s wildfire response.