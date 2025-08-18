Drones help with fire containment, road closures, and relief for pet owners

Happy Monday! Here are the top stories from Daybreak:



Containment grows on Gifford Fire : Cal Fire says crews have raised containment of the Gifford Fire to 91%. The blaze has burned more than 131,500 acres, but progress this weekend allowed officials to release more than a thousand firefighters. Evacuations have dropped from over 200 residents to just 63, and the number of structures threatened has been cut in half.

Avila Beach Drive closure begins today : Drivers should prepare for detours as Avila Beach Drive at Highway 101 closes for the next 40 days. Crews are beginning phase four of the Avila Beach Roundabout Project, which is expected to ease weekend traffic congestion. The project also adds sidewalks, bike lanes, and parking spots, while keeping Avila Beach and local businesses open during construction.

Santa Barbara MTD raises bus fares, adjusts routes: Changes to Santa Barbara's public transit system begin this week. Regular one-way fares on the MTD are now $2.50, while seniors and people with disabilities will pay $1.25. The agency is also adding an additional weekday afternoon trip on Line 24X to UC Santa Barbara. More details are posted on sbmtd.gov.

Fire crews battling the Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are using drones as a game-changing tool to improve safety and efficiency. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems can fly up to 45 mph, detect fire hotspots with infrared cameras, map fire activity, and even operate through smoke or at night. A key feature is their ability to drop “Dragon Eggs,” small devices that trigger controlled burns with precision, helping crews contain the fire while minimizing risk. Officials say the technology not only speeds up firefighting efforts but also reduces the need to put firefighters in dangerous situations on the front lines.

Residents near the historic Stow House in Goleta are voicing strong opposition to a proposed 22,000-square-foot development for Anthem Church, citing concerns over size, noise, and especially parking. Neighbors say that during the pandemic, temporary outdoor services caused traffic and congestion, and they fear a permanent facility with a 500-seat sanctuary, daycare, preschool, and event space will overwhelm the area despite plans for 125 parking spaces. Church leaders argue the project is comparable to multiple homes and note that the parking lot would be shared with Stow House, warning it could be lost if the plan doesn’t move forward. The proposal also seeks to reduce the buffer between the site and a sensitive habitat area, prompting further pushback. So far, more than 300 residents have signed a petition, and the project will go before the Design Review Board again before moving on to the Goleta Planning Commission.

With veterinary costs on the rise, C.A.R.E.4Paws and Santa Barbara County Animal Services teamed up Sunday to host a Spayathon and Pet Wellness Clinic in Santa Maria, offering free spay and neuter surgeries along with low-cost vaccines, flea treatments, deworming, and microchipping. Funded through matching grants from the John J. and Frank Sparacio Foundation and ResQcats, the event aimed to reduce shelter overcrowding and support families in keeping their pets healthy at home. Organizers say the clinics, which will continue across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, focus on strengthening the bond between pets and their owners while helping lower shelter intake.