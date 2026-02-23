DUI arrests, food recall, and volunteers build beds for families in need

Good Monday morning, Central Coast, check out these stories we are covering today on Daybreak:



Santa Barbara crash : The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help after a fatal solo crash Saturday night along West Camino Cielo in Santa Barbara. Officers say a black Toyota Tacoma went off the roadway, overturned and rolled down an embankment, killing the driver at the scene; the cause remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 805-770-4800.

Trader Joe's recalls chicken fried rice : Trader Joe's is recalling 20-ounce bags of frozen chicken fried rice sold nationwide due to concerns the product may contain pieces of glass. The recalled bags have "best by" dates between September and November, and while four customers reported finding glass, no injuries have been confirmed; customers should throw it away or return it for a refund.

2026 Winter Olympics come to a close in Verona: The 2026 Winter Olympics officially ended during closing ceremonies at the Verona Arena, where athletes celebrated their time in Italy. The Olympic flag was handed over to France for the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps, and the flame was extinguished in Milan and Cortina, marking the end of the Games.

Santa Maria police responded to a crash Saturday night where one driver swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle, resulting in minor injuries. The driver who caused the crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and officers say several impaired drivers were taken off city streets that evening. Police remind the community about the dangers of driving under the influence and say DUI enforcement efforts will continue.

Around 200 volunteers helped the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds Saturday for children aged 3 to 17 in northern Santa Barbara County, with a goal of assembling 125 beds in five hours. The national organization works to address “bedlessness,” and its Santa Barbara County chapter has built more than 3,300 beds for local children since 2022. Supplies for the build were provided by The Home Depot, and the next step is purchasing bedding and delivering the beds to families who signed up through the nonprofit’s website.

Students in the Cal Poly Marching Band are preparing for a performance in San Francisco as they rehearse for the 2026 Chinese New Year parade. The band practiced Sunday ahead of the parade, which is set to kick off on March 7. Members say they’re excited to showcase their routines and represent Cal Poly at the event.