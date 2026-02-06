DUI checkpoints, Adam Sandler in SB, and John Madden’s influence at Cal Poly

Happy Friday! Today the 2026 Winter Olympics officially get underway in Italy, and then Sunday, Super Bowl LX brings the Seahawks and Patriots to Levi’s Stadium, you can watch it all right here on KSBY.



Guadalupe moves closer to launching its own farmers market: City leaders have approved the operating plan for the new Cosecha Farmers Market, including vendor rules and a six-month trial period. Organizers say feedback from more than 500 residents helped shape how the market will run.

City leaders have approved the operating plan for the new Cosecha Farmers Market, including vendor rules and a six-month trial period. Organizers say feedback from more than 500 residents helped shape how the market will run. DUI checkpoint this weekend: Police will hold a DUI checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city. Officers say a first-time DUI conviction can cost drivers more than $13,000 in fines and penalties.

Police will hold a DUI checkpoint tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city. Officers say a first-time DUI conviction can cost drivers more than $13,000 in fines and penalties. Cal Poly Partners opens second Technology Park facility: Cal Poly Partners celebrated the opening of a new 16,000-square-foot Technology Park building designed to strengthen collaboration between students, faculty, and staff. The facility marks phase two of a larger campus expansion effort.

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted 4-1 to remove a large oak tree to make way for the new San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre’s Performing Arts Center, a decision that upset some neighbors who hoped the tree could be saved. Councilmembers said redesigning the project around the tree would delay the development and could jeopardize its viability. City policy requires replanting, and officials plan to plant five new trees, one in the original location and four offsite, as part of ongoing landscape plans for the project.

Nearly 50 years after winning his only Super Bowl as a coach, John Madden’s influence is being celebrated at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with the soon-to-open John Madden Football Center. Madden’s family says his spirit is still tied to the game and to the community, and a movie about his life is set for release this Thanksgiving. The new facility, funded in part by the Madden family, is designed to enhance recruiting and amenities for student-athletes and is expected to open in April 2026.

Adam Sandler received the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at a sold-out event at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, recognizing his long career in film and recent work on the movie Jay Kelly. Fans packed the Arlington Theatre for the tribute, with Sandler greeting supporters and celebrating his body of work. The honor highlights both his comedic legacy and his dramatic roles, drawing applause from festival attendees and film lovers alike.