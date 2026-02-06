Half a century after his Super Bowl win, John Madden’s legacy lives on at Cal Poly

Almost 50 years after Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden won his first and only Super Bowl, his legacy is once again in the spotlight.

With Super Bowl 60 set for Sunday in Santa Clara, Madden’s name is being celebrated across California; from his hometown in Pleasanton, to a soon-to-be-unveiled football facility in his honor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, to a feature film set for release this Thanksgiving.

Madden’s son, Joe Madden, says the football legend’s absence is still felt deeply.

“I’ll be straight up, I miss my dad. He was a hell of a man and a great father,” Joe told KSBY. John Madden passed away in 2021, but his family says his spirit remains tied to the game and the people he loved.

It’s been half a century since Madden hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with the Oakland Raiders in January 1977, an image that still resonates for his sons.

“Just being part of it and seeing him lifted up on the shoulders of his players, it doesn’t get any better. It hasn’t gotten any better since then, and that’s okay,” Joe said.

In addition to the Super Bowl celebrations, a movie about Madden’s life is set to premiere this Thanksgiving. But here on the Central Coast, another tribute is nearly complete: the John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly.

The $45 million facility, located on the south side of the end zone at Mustang Memorial Field, is designed to elevate the program’s recruiting reach and provide top-notch amenities for student-athletes.

Cal Poly Athletic Director Carter Henderson says the center sends a clear message about what’s possible for anyone starting their journey in San Luis Obispo.

“You look at John’s career, there’s not a lot he didn’t accomplish. That sends a really powerful message to our recruits and our players: you can do anything from here,” Henderson said. Madden himself once played on that same field. His family, the main benefactors of the project, have been closely involved in bringing it to life. The football center is expected to open by April 1, 2026.

"You can't go in that building and not feel like Cal Poly serious about competing in football," Henderson added.

Back in Pleasanton, Joe Madden gave KSBY a tour of Goal Line Studios, the space where his father recorded segments during his long broadcasting career. Photos, memorabilia, and keepsakes line the hallway, a visual history of time spent on the field, in the broadcast booth, and at home with family.

“We celebrate him all the time. It’s not a sad occasion, it’s a happy one because it brings back memories of all the great times we had with him, and especially the sport of football,” Joe said. Both of Madden’s sons, Joe and Mike, along with his wife Virginia, still live in Pleasanton. This weekend, they’ll be watching Super Bowl 60 together, with John Madden firmly in their hearts.

The John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly is slated to open April 1.