Election updates, job fair, and 'Click it or Ticket' kicks off

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the stories we are tracking this Monday:



Postal job fair : The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair on May 22 at the Atascadero Post Office in San Luis Obispo County. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer in-person help applying for jobs ranging from city carriers to tractor trailer operators.

: The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair on May 22 at the Atascadero Post Office in San Luis Obispo County. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer in-person help applying for jobs ranging from city carriers to tractor trailer operators. Sprouts opens in Santa Maria : A new Sprouts Farmers Market has opened in Santa Maria at the Crossroads Shopping Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the specialty grocery store focused on fresh, natural, and organic foods.

: A new Sprouts Farmers Market has opened in Santa Maria at the Crossroads Shopping Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the specialty grocery store focused on fresh, natural, and organic foods. Seat belt safety campaign begins: The Santa Barbara Police Department has launched its “Click It or Ticket” campaign with extra patrols running through May 31. Officers will focus on seat belt and child car seat violations while reminding drivers that buckling up can save lives.

Community members and environmental groups gathered at Refugio Beach to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the 2015 Refugio oil spill, one of the worst in California history. Participants held a paddle-out protest opposing new offshore drilling and the restart of Sable Offshore oil operations along the Gaviota Coast. Organizers say they are concerned about the environmental risks of aging pipelines and want stronger protections for the coastline.

Ballots for the June 2 primary election have already been mailed to all active registered voters, and officials are encouraging residents to prepare early. The voter registration deadline is May 18, though same-day registration will still be available at polling locations on Election Day. Election officials also remind voters that mailed ballots must be postmarked by June 2 at 8 p.m., while thousands of ballots have already been returned in San Luis Obispo County.

Santa Maria hosted its first-ever Paws in the Plaza event to promote responsible pet ownership and connect local animal lovers. The event featured pet-related organizations, resources for pet owners, and opportunities to support animal adoption and care services. City officials say the gathering was designed to strengthen community connections while encouraging awareness about pet welfare.