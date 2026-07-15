Fair shuttles, PSPS watch, and bacteria found in Pismo Creek

Good morning! Today is the official start to the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, take a look at the high temperatures across our region.



PG&E issues PSPS watch: PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beginning today due to dry, breezy weather and elevated wildfire risk. The utility says outages are not guaranteed but may become necessary in high fire-risk areas if conditions worsen.

PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties beginning today due to dry, breezy weather and elevated wildfire risk. The utility says outages are not guaranteed but may become necessary in high fire-risk areas if conditions worsen. Fair shuttle options: If you're heading to the California Mid-State Fair, free park-and-ride shuttles are available every day starting at 4 p.m. Riders can catch the American Star buses from Albertsons, Paso Robles City Hall or Lowe's, while organizers remind drivers to park only in designated areas.

If you're heading to the California Mid-State Fair, free park-and-ride shuttles are available every day starting at 4 p.m. Riders can catch the American Star buses from Albertsons, Paso Robles City Hall or Lowe's, while organizers remind drivers to park only in designated areas. Parasite outbreak investigation: Federal health officials are continuing to investigate a multistate Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people across 34 states. The parasite is believed to be linked to contaminated fresh produce and can cause diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.

The Surfrider Foundation says eight months of testing found human-specific bacteria in Pismo Creek, with 14 of 15 samples exceeding safe levels. Volunteers say the contamination likely points to a human sewage source and are continuing to collect data to help identify where it's coming from.

San Luis Obispo's industrial area east of Broad Street is quickly becoming a popular dining destination as new restaurants and breweries continue to open. High Street Deli recently debuted its third location there, joining a growing cluster of food and drink businesses that are drawing more visitors to the area. City officials say they'll continue monitoring traffic as the district grows.

The I-5 Central Coast travel softball team is heading to the national championship after winning the Colorado Fourth of July softball tournament. The team earned the title while competing against top programs from across the country and will now represent the Central Coast on the national stage. Players and coaches say the accomplishment reflects months of hard work and teamwork