Farmers market hours change, second chances, and SpaceX launch

SpaceX plans launch: Today SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window runs from 12:50 p.m. to 4:56 p.m., and a live webcast will begin five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's website.

Today SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window runs from 12:50 p.m. to 4:56 p.m., and a live webcast will begin five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX’s website. Cal Poly and Public Health host Quit Day: San Luis Obispo County Public Health’s Tobacco Control Program and Cal Poly are teaming up to host “Quit Day,” an event promoting tobacco and nicotine-free lifestyles. From 1 to 3 p.m. at the Health Center Lawn, students, faculty, and community members can access free resources, counseling, and wellness activities to help them quit.

Residents north of Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria have long dealt with student parking overflowing into driveways, hydrants, and corners. Santa Maria, California city engineers, with neighborhood support, have implemented a new permit parking zone covering the full affected block zone. Residents will pay $7 for a five-year permit (up to five per household), with enforcement weekdays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. starting January 1. Some homeowners say the plan, while necessary, is burdensome because they’re being charged to park near their own homes. The school district says students already have a free on-campus parking option.

Hustlin Ink, a mobile tattoo studio founded by formerly incarcerated artist Michael McGee, uses ink and conversation to help individuals move beyond gang and prison cycles. McGee’s clients, like 18-year-old Isaac Lara who survived multiple shootings, say the space offers more than tattoos, it provides a place to be heard. Supported by the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, the program emphasises that open dialogue is key to reducing stigma and promoting meaningful change.

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo is hosting its third annual First-Generation College Celebration Week, honoring students who are the first in their families to attend college. Officials say first-generation students form the largest disproportionately-impacted group in higher education and the event aims to celebrate their achievements as well as highlight expanded support services. Dean Mia Ruiz emphasised the college’s commitment to making these students feel valued, supported, and welcomed.

