Cuesta College honors first-generation college students

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo is honoring students during the third annual First-Generation College Celebration Week.

Organizers say the event aims to honor and support students who are the first in their families to attend college.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate their successes because they overcame those, and we are proud as an institution to build resources and services for students to make sure that they feel valued, supported and are welcomed here," said Mia Ruiz, Cuesta College Dean of Student Success and Support Programs.

According to Cuesta College, first-generation college students make up the largest disproportionately impacted group in higher education. Officials say the college is working to expand resources, build awareness, and recognize the achievements of those students to help them thrive.

