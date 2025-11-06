Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Cuesta College honors first-generation college students

Cuesta College honors first generation college students
CUESTA HONORS FIRST GENERATION STUDENTS SVO.00_00_17_00.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo is honoring students during the third annual First-Generation College Celebration Week.

Organizers say the event aims to honor and support students who are the first in their families to attend college.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate their successes because they overcame those, and we are proud as an institution to build resources and services for students to make sure that they feel valued, supported and are welcomed here," said Mia Ruiz, Cuesta College Dean of Student Success and Support Programs.

According to Cuesta College, first-generation college students make up the largest disproportionately impacted group in higher education. Officials say the college is working to expand resources, build awareness, and recognize the achievements of those students to help them thrive.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community