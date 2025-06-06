Fighting hunger, weekend events, and gas prices

Can you hear that? It’s the weekend calling! Check out what’s happening across the Central Coast to make the most of it.



Fighting hunger in SLO County : This afternoon, the SLO Food Bank is opening its doors for a special Hunger Awareness Day event. Food insecurity in the county has risen by 16% in the past year, with children especially vulnerable during the “summer meal gap.” Tonight’s open house runs from 4 to 6 P.M. at the SLO Food Bank warehouse and includes a guided tour and a “breakfast bag build-off” to help feed local kids.

: This afternoon, the SLO Food Bank is opening its doors for a special Hunger Awareness Day event. Food insecurity in the county has risen by 16% in the past year, with children especially vulnerable during the “summer meal gap.” Tonight’s open house runs from 4 to 6 P.M. at the SLO Food Bank warehouse and includes a guided tour and a “breakfast bag build-off” to help feed local kids. Two million AC units recalled: With the summer heat around the corner, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling nearly 2 million Midea window air conditioners due to a mold hazard. At least 152 cases of mold have been reported, with 17 people experiencing mold-related symptoms. The recalled units were sold under brand names like Midea, Frigidaire, and Insignia at stores including Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, and online.

Local gas prices: Gas prices remain high across the Central Coast. California's average sits at $4.73 a gallon. Drivers in San Luis Obispo County are paying about $4.95, while Santa Barbara County averages $4.62 a gallon.

The new Caballero Battery Energy Storage Site in Nipomo is now up and running, and officials gave the public a tour to highlight its advanced safety features and ease concerns following past incidents at other facilities, like Moss Landing. Unlike that large, centralized site, Caballero uses small, individual storage units that reduce fire risk and isolate potential issues. Alpha Omega Power says the facility meets all current safety codes and will help support California’s clean energy goals by storing solar and wind power for use during high-demand evening hours. Local leaders and visitors say the tour gave them more confidence in the project’s safety and design.

With three wildlife rabies cases reported in San Luis Obispo County so far this year, primarily in bats, local health officials are urging residents to take precautions and keep their pets vaccinated. Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals like bats, raccoons, or coyotes, and once symptoms appear, it’s almost always fatal. Veterinarians say symptoms progress through behavioral changes, hyperactivity, and eventually paralysis. Pet owners are advised to ensure dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies shots, which are available at all veterinary clinics.

Cal Poly is dealing with its second act of vandalism in recent weeks, this time involving five pro-Palestinian activists who spray-painted graffiti throughout the university’s financial aid office. The incident follows President Jeffrey Armstrong’s recent testimony in Washington, D.C., where he addressed antisemitism on campus. In a strongly worded campus-wide email, Armstrong condemned the act as "disgusting and illegal," warning that those involved will face expulsion or arrest. While some students criticized his tone, others appreciated the response. Two individuals, student Theodore Lee and non-student Alejandro Bupara, have been arrested. No injuries were reported, and financial aid services are now being offered virtually while the office remains closed.