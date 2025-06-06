Cal Poly faces second incident of vandalism in a month

Cal Poly has faced its second case of vandalism since the university's president, Jeffrey Armstrong, testified in Washington, D.C.

University officials say five pro-Palestinian activists stormed the financial aid and student accounts office Wednesday afternoon, spray-painting graffiti on the walls, windows, furniture, computers, and floors.

The vandalism comes after President Armstrong testified in Washington, D.C. last month, addressing the issue of antisemitism on campus.

Two days after his testimony, two Cal Poly signs on campus were vandalized, although it’s not known if the vandalism was related to the president’s remarks before Congress.

Armstrong responded to the latest incident in a campus-wide email that reads, “Those participating in violence and criminal activity which endangers others will be expelled (if they are students), arrested and held fully accountable. Anyone who views this kind of shortsighted, disgusting and illegal activity as acceptable has no place at Cal Poly and will be rooted out.”

Students that spoke to KSBY on campus Thursday have mixed reactions to the university's response.

“I think it was a little bit disingenuous and a little concerning, like the way he called it disgusting in the way he referred to the pro-Palestinian activists,” said student Aidan Hicks.

“I do wish that they would have reached out to Jewish communities such as Hillel or the other groups on campus to feel how they felt before putting out a statement, but I do feel, I feel grateful that they did put out a statement at all,” said SLO Hillel student president Ethan Furey.

A university spokesperson says two people have been arrested. They’ve been identified as student Theodore Lee and Alejandro Bupara, who the spokesperson says is not currently affiliated with the university.

The spokesperson also says that employees who were in the office at the time of the incident were given the option to go home.

No injuries were reported. For now, financial aid services are being handled virtually.

A Cal Poly spokesperson said that the vandalism has been completely removed from the office, but there is no word on when it will officially reopen.