First day of fall, airport closure, and how seniors are helping their peers

SLO Airport closure : The San Luis Obispo County Airport is shutting down for more than two days starting today. From 7 a.m. this morning until 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews will work on a $16.5 million project designed to improve airfield safety and efficiency.



SLO Airport closure : The San Luis Obispo County Airport is shutting down for more than two days starting today. From 7 a.m. this morning until 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews will work on a $16.5 million project designed to improve airfield safety and efficiency.

Child Passenger Safety Week : Santa Barbara Police and local agencies are launching Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to check car seats, booster seats, and seatbelts to make sure kids are riding safely. The campaign runs through September 27.

Energy bills signed: Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a package of bills aimed at tackling California's high gas and electricity costs. The measures boost oil production in Kern County, create a regional power grid, and extend the state's Cap-and-Invest program. They also dedicate $18 billion to the wildfire liability fund. Supporters say the laws will stabilize prices, while critics say relief may take time.

Starting Monday, September 22, drivers near Guadalupe can expect daytime lane closures on Highway 1 between West Main Street (Highway 166) and Brown Road. One-way traffic control will be in place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews remove trees in preparation for a future shoulder-widening project. Weather permitting, the closures are expected to wrap up by mid-October.

Retirees in San Luis Obispo County are finding meaningful ways to stay engaged by helping others, including working with organizations like Seniors Helping Seniors, where people aged 50-70 offer in-home care to older seniors. One retiree, Marikay Pannone, says caregiving gives her a sense of connection and purpose after leaving her job, and business owners Ron and Maria Torres reason that many older adults want to give back while also drawing upon life experience they feel is still valuable. The trend reflects both a desire to stay active and to contribute to the community in retirement.

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning, scheduled between 10:23 a.m. and 11:23 a.m. The rocket will carry the NROL-48 mission. After liftoff, the first stage is expected to return and land back at Landing Zone 4.

