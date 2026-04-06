Flights to Chicago, launch delays, and birthday milestone

Happy Monday! Check out these stories from Daybreak:



Highway 101 project begins: Construction is now underway on the final stretch of the Highway 101 widening project in Santa Barbara, completing nearly 11 miles of continuous carpool lanes. The project will also bring new bridges, a redesigned interchange, and ramp closures ahead of its expected completion in 2028.

Construction is now underway on the final stretch of the Highway 101 widening project in Santa Barbara, completing nearly 11 miles of continuous carpool lanes. The project will also bring new bridges, a redesigned interchange, and ramp closures ahead of its expected completion in 2028. Santa Barbara–Chicago flights return: Nonstop flights between Santa Barbara Airport and Chicago O’Hare are back, reconnecting the Central Coast to major domestic and international travel. United Airlines previously offered the route in 2021 and 2022, and local leaders are celebrating its return.

Nonstop flights between Santa Barbara Airport and Chicago O’Hare are back, reconnecting the Central Coast to major domestic and international travel. United Airlines previously offered the route in 2021 and 2022, and local leaders are celebrating its return. SpaceX launch delayed by weather: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was scrubbed just seconds before liftoff due to upper-level winds. The company is now targeting a new launch window today to send 25 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A Central Coast veteran celebrated his 103rd birthday surrounded by family at Mulligan’s Bar & Grill in Avila Beach. Bob Evans served during World War II and is also known for his work as a woodworker and stained glass artist. Family members say he remains active, never misses events, and is looking forward to his granddaughter’s graduation.

A popular Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt has moved from Pismo Beach to Santa Maria to accommodate its growing crowds. Hundreds of families gathered at Libbon Elementary School, with organizers saying the event has outgrown its previous location. The inclusive event is designed to give children of all abilities a place to feel welcome and connected.

Community members ran 62.5 miles to support Brycen Killion, who was paralyzed in a dirt bike accident. The fundraiser aims to help purchase an adaptive mountain bike and ended with a community celebration in Avila Beach. Organizers say the distance represents Killion’s motocross number and has become a symbol of support and unity.