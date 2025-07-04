Fourth of July alerts, Madre Fire update, and utility scam warning

Happy Fourth of July, Central Coast! Here is a list of events happening across our communities. I hope everyone has a safe and fun day. Here are some stories and alerts to note before you start your weekend:



The Madre Fire is creating serious air quality concerns: As flames continue to burn, local health agencies are warning of poor air quality. An alert remains in effect for the Cuyama area, and the rest of Santa Barbara County is under a watch. Officials say if you see ash or smell smoke, stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity, especially for children and older adults. They’re also urging people to hold off on ash clean-up until conditions improve.

As flames continue to burn, local health agencies are warning of poor air quality. An alert remains in effect for the Cuyama area, and the rest of Santa Barbara County is under a watch. Officials say if you see ash or smell smoke, stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity, especially for children and older adults. They’re also urging people to hold off on ash clean-up until conditions improve. Highway 166 is closed due to the fire: If you're traveling for the holiday, keep in mind Highway 166 is shut down between Highway 101 and New Cuyama. There’s no estimated time for reopening just yet, drivers should plan alternate routes.

If you're traveling for the holiday, keep in mind Highway 166 is shut down between Highway 101 and New Cuyama. There’s no estimated time for reopening just yet, drivers should plan alternate routes. Santa Barbara officials are cracking down on fireworks: Ahead of the Fourth of July, officials say patrols will be out educating the public and issuing citations if needed. All fireworks, even safe and sane ones, can be confiscated. They’re also reminding people to stay hydrated, seek shade, and use sunscreen during any outdoor celebrations.

The Madre Fire has burned tens of thousands of acres in San Luis Obispo County, prompting evacuation orders for more than 200 residents. Several evacuation zones remain under mandatory orders or warnings, and officials urge everyone to check their zone at ReadySLO.org. An evacuation center is open at the California Valley Community Services District, and residents are advised to pack a “go bag” with essentials in case conditions worsen. To stay informed, officials recommend signing up for Reverse 911 and AlertSLO systems, while Santa Barbara County residents can register at ReadySBC.org.

Pismo Beach is expecting up to 100,000 visitors for the Fourth of July, as crowds gather for the fireworks show and a day by the ocean. City officials say traffic near the pier will be heavily impacted, with closures extending to the freeway later in the evening, so early planning is key. Local business owners like Penny Rodriguez say foot traffic is up, wait times are long, and parking is tight, but the energy is high. As the city boosts traffic control and safety measures, officials remind visitors to come early, stay hydrated, be patient, and enjoy the holiday.

PG&E is warning customers across the Central Coast about a rise in utility scams, with nearly 200 cases reported in just the last six months across San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. In 2025 alone, more than 10,000 customers have reported scam attempts, with total reported losses exceeding $190,000, though the actual amount is likely higher. Scammers typically pose as PG&E representatives, threatening immediate service shutoff unless payment is made through prepaid cards or digital apps. PG&E reminds customers that they will never demand urgent payments or request financial info over the phone, and urges anyone who feels suspicious to hang up, log in to their PG&E account directly, or call 1-833-500-SCAM.