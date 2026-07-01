Gas tax hike, State Street stays as is, and student crisis resources

Happy Wednesday! Here are the local stories making headlines this morning:



California gas tax increases : California drivers will see a slight increase at the pump starting today as the state's annual gas tax hike takes effect. The tax is increasing by just over 2 cents per gallon, bringing the total state gas tax to more than 63 cents per gallon.

: California drivers will see a slight increase at the pump starting today as the state's annual gas tax hike takes effect. The tax is increasing by just over 2 cents per gallon, bringing the total state gas tax to more than 63 cents per gallon. SpaceX launch set for tonight : A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at around 8 p.m. After liftoff, the first-stage booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at around 8 p.m. After liftoff, the first-stage booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. State Street closure to remain: The Santa Barbara City Council has voted to keep the downtown State Street Promenade closed to vehicle traffic. The 5-2 vote extends the closure until the city's long-term master plan is implemented, keeping the 10-block stretch a pedestrian-only area.

Starting with the 2026-27 school year, California public middle schools, high schools and colleges that issue student ID cards must include The Trevor Project's LGBTQ+ crisis hotline and text line. The new law builds on existing requirements to include the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and aims to make mental health resources more accessible to LGBTQ+ students. Students will begin seeing the updated IDs as schools issue new cards throughout the school year.

A new California law will give judges more discretion when deciding whether a defendant qualifies for mental health diversion instead of criminal prosecution. Judges will now be able to more carefully weigh public safety and consider additional factors, while defendants must also show a qualifying mental health diagnosis or treatment within the past five years. Supporters say the law adds needed clarity, while some defense attorneys worry it could make diversion harder to obtain.

Thirty-two high school students from across California are spending four days at Camp San Luis Obispo as part of CAL FIRE's Camp Cinder, a hands-on firefighting program for young women. Selected from more than 300 applicants, participants train alongside firefighters, learning everything from fire suppression and rescues to leadership and teamwork. Organizers hope the experience encourages more young women to pursue careers in the fire service, where women remain underrepresented.