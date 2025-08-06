Gifford Fire update, shelter for horses, and fire training

Good morning, Central Coast. It’s Wednesday, August 6th. Here are the top stories we’re following for you this morning on Daybreak:



Smoke from the Gifford Fire is impacting air quality in SLO County : San Luis Obispo County residents may notice smoky skies today. According to the SLO County Air Pollution Control District, smoke from the Gifford Fire is expected to affect air quality across the region. Officials say the air quality index could range from moderate to unhealthy. Locals are urged to limit exposure and take precautions.

Firefighters are getting hands-on training with real structure fires : Fire crews are gaining valuable experience battling live flames in downtown San Luis Obispo. Community reporter Dylan Foreman was on scene for a live fire training exercise at a donated home.

Atascadero families came together for National Night Out: The Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero were filled with families for this year's National Night Out. The event aims to build stronger relationships between police and the community. Guests enjoyed free giveaways, food samples, and kid-friendly activities, with local businesses and organizations sharing safety tips and community resources.

The Gifford Fire has burned 83,933 acres and is now 9% contained, according to fire officials. More than 2,200 personnel are assigned to the fire, which has forced the closure of Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama. CAL FIRE will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, August 6 at 7 P.M. at the Cuyama Family Resource Center to provide updates and answer questions.

The Varian Equestrian Center in Arroyo Grande is offering shelter to horses displaced by the Gifford Fire. Ranch owner Teri Garcin had to evacuate eight of her ten horses on Tuesday after closely monitoring evacuation alerts near her property on Highway 166. After a brief stop at a neighbor’s, she moved the animals to Varian, following her vet’s advice. Center Manager Kristy Gillot-Hogue says they can take in up to 20 horses and aim to provide a living situation as close to normal as possible. Garcin says living in a fire-prone area means having an evacuation plan, especially when animals are involved.

Firefighters from across San Luis Obispo County are participating in a rare, hands-on live fire training exercise over the next two weeks in a donated house near downtown SLO and Cal Poly. Crews are setting controlled fires inside the structure to practice essential skills like communication, scene management, and firefighting tactics. It’s the eighth structure donated to CAL FIRE SLO since 2017, and officials say these opportunities are vital, especially in densely built areas like SLO. City Manager Whitney McDonald even suited up to experience the conditions firsthand. While the training is underway, fire engines will be strategically covering each other across the county to maintain emergency response services.