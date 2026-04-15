Harbor dredging funds, Oceano dunes closure, and CAL FIRE contract

Happy Wednesday, check out these stories from Daybreak this morning:



Arroyo Grande denies appeal: The Arroyo Grande City Council voted 3-1 to deny an appeal against a proposed housing development at the Oak Park Professional Plaza. The decision came after hours of public comment, with community members raising concerns about safety and parking for the nearly 100-home project.

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted 3-1 to deny an appeal against a proposed housing development at the Oak Park Professional Plaza. The decision came after hours of public comment, with community members raising concerns about safety and parking for the nearly 100-home project. SpaceX launches Falcon 9: SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base after a delay earlier in the day. The mission is sending 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, with the booster expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base after a delay earlier in the day. The mission is sending 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, with the booster expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific. Gas prices remain high on Central Coast: According to AAA, the national average for gas is $4.12, just one cent lower than yesterday. Prices are significantly higher in California at $5.88, with drivers in San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles paying around $5.99 per gallon.

A portion of the Oceano Dunes is temporarily closed to off-roading to help protect sensitive habitat and ensure public safety. Officials say the closure will allow for environmental recovery and ongoing management efforts. Visitors are urged to follow posted signs and respect restricted areas while the closure is in place.

Santa Barbara has secured $6.15 million in funding for dredging projects at the harbor. The work will help remove sediment buildup, improving navigation and safety for boats. Officials say the project is essential for maintaining harbor operations and supporting the local economy.

Los Osos will now contract with CAL FIRE for fire and medical services. The agreement aims to improve emergency response and provide more consistent coverage for the community. Officials say the partnership will enhance public safety and streamline services.