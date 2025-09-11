Honoring the lives lost on 9/11, free meal program for seniors, and search for hit and run suspect

Today we remember the lives lost and the heroes who stepped forward during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. There are commemorative events happening across the Central Coast, here’s a look at today’s conditions.



Central Coast marks 9/11 with remembrance events : Ceremonies are being held across the Central Coast today to honor the victims and first responders of September 11. At San Luis Obispo City Fire, white roses will be displayed for the 403 fallen first responders, with a ceremony beginning at 8:46 a.m. In Santa Barbara County, all 16 fire stations will hold remembrance events from 9 to 9:15 a.m.

Teen hit while riding scooter in Santa Maria : Investigators are asking for the community's help after a 14-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter Tuesday evening near Ernest Righetti High School on Foster Road. Anyone who saw the crash or has video is urged to contact the CHP Santa Maria office.

Free meal program returns to San Miguel Senior Center: Seniors in San Miguel now have a place to gather twice a week for a free meal. Thanks to community efforts to revitalize the senior center, Meals That Connect is serving lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 to 12:30. The program aims to support health, independence, and social connection for local seniors, and it serves more than 200,000 meals each year at nine sites across San Luis Obispo County.

Briant Reyes Estrada, accused of murder in the death of his 6-year-old son left in a hot car in Paso Robles, appeared in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Police testimony and surveillance footage showed Estrada left his son in the car for nearly nine hours on May 10, with the vehicle’s interior temperature reaching an estimated 148 degrees; the boy was later pronounced dead with a body temperature of 110.1. An autopsy confirmed heat exposure as the cause of death and also revealed unexplained bruises, while investigators testified to a history of suspected abuse. The defense argued Estrada left food, water, and ventilation, presenting evidence he rushed his son to the hospital. The judge ruled the case will proceed to trial, with arraignment set for September 29.

The San Luis Obispo County Housing Trust Fund and Family Care Network announced this week that the Housing Trust Fund’s first-ever loan, issued in 2005, has been fully repaid. The loan supported the remodeling of a five-unit property that has since provided housing for more than 240 youth and families. Officials say the milestone highlights the long-term impact of local investment in affordable housing. CEO Jeff Eckles explained that the repaid funds will now be reinvested into new affordable housing developments across the community.

Cal Poly is hosting the first-ever California Student Parent Summit, bringing together leaders and families to share resources and strategies for students balancing education with parenting. The event highlights stories like that of graduate student Shanterria Allen, who utilized Cal Poly’s Students with Dependents program while raising her daughter, and UC Santa Barbara PhD student Monique Estrada, who attends classes with her young son. Organizers say the summit aims to expand support statewide for the more than 420,000 student parents in California.

