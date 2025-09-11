Cal Poly is first CSU to host California Student Parent Summit

When Shanterria Allen came to Cal Poly in 2023, she needed to balance being both a parent and a student with a 7-week-old daughter.

Utilizing the Students with Dependents program, she was able to get the resources she needed. Now, Allen will soon be graduating with her master's degree.

“I've even had a professor — I've been able to bring my daughter in class. I had an emergency. I called him and he was like 'bring her',” Allen said.

With sessions underway this week, the university is the first CSU to host the California Student Parent Summit, aimed at providing resources, stories and strategies statewide for students with children.

“I hope after attending this summit is one, to connect with other campus leaders and to also learn what is being modeled right now," said student parent Monique Estrada.

Estrada is pursuing a PhD in Education at UC Santa Barbara after attending Cal State Fullerton, all while balancing being a parent to her son.

“We're entering our second year in the PhD and I say we because my son is going along with me, attending some courses with me as well,” she explained.

Estrada and Allen are two of the more than 420,000 student parents throughout the state.

Between breakout sessions and panels, leaders and student parents from various groups helped put on an event to help other student parents get access to the resources they need in order to receive their education.

“When I reached out to Cal Poly... the program that they had was going to be excellent to help me on my journey," Allen said.

For more information on the summit and Cal Poly's Students with Dependents program, click here.

