How zoos tackle heatwaves, siren test, and Lopez Lake reopens

FTB warns of new tax scam : The California Franchise Tax Board is warning residents about a new text message scam. Officials say scammers are sending messages that look like they’re from the FTB, with links to fake websites designed to steal personal and banking information. If you get a suspicious text, email, or call claiming to be from the FTB or IRS, officials say don’t respond.

Cooling center reopens in San Luis Obispo : To help residents beat the heat, the cooling center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo is open today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kennels are available for pets and emotional support animals, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served free of charge. More information can be found at capslo.org.

California lawmakers approve special election: The California Legislature has approved a redistricting bill that sets up a special election this fall. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the measure shortly after lawmakers passed it with a two-thirds majority. The move is seen as a political counter to Texas' redistricting plan, which could flip five seats Republican. California's new map could flip up to five congressional seats to Democrats in 2026, according to the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Lopez Lake has reopened for day use, camping, and boating after being closed under an evacuation order during the Gifford Fire. Visitors say they’re excited to be back on the water during the heat wave, while local businesses are also welcoming guests again. Mustang Waterpark, which operates only during the summer, lost about 10% of its season due to the closure. Co-owner Bill Thoming says the park refunded out-of-town visitors and is now offering discounted season tickets to give back to the community before the season ends.

Zoo staff are working to keep animals cool as temperatures rise, using everything from air-conditioned spaces to misters, hoses, and frozen treats. Zoo director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield says animals like red pandas, who are native to colder climates, are given the option to retreat indoors on hot days, while others, like tortoises, enjoy being sprayed with water. Just like people, each animal has its own tolerance for heat, with some handling it better than others. Keepers also create frozen fruit or meat “ice pops” for animals to lick or lay on to cool off. Staff recommend visitors arrive early to see the most activity before the heat of the day.

San Luis Obispo County will conduct a full-scale test of its Early Warning System sirens this Saturday, August 23. At noon, 130 sirens across the county will sound at full volume for three minutes, followed by a second identical test at 12:30 P.M. Officials say the public does not need to take any action during the tests, which are done to ensure equipment is working properly in case of an emergency. The county and PG&E also conduct silent and “growl” tests throughout the year as part of the system’s maintenance.