HWY 1 open, immigrant resources, and Kate Hudson in Santa Barbara

Happy Wednesday! I hope you get to enjoy a bit of this warm up we’re having.



Highway 1 fully reopens : Highway 1 is fully reopening today for the first time in three years, restoring access from San Luis Obispo County to the Big Sur coastline. Our NBC affiliate KSBW reports the Regent’s Slide area will reopen to all travelers this afternoon, after Caltrans completed stabilization work earlier than expected.

: Highway 1 is fully reopening today for the first time in three years, restoring access from San Luis Obispo County to the Big Sur coastline. Our NBC affiliate KSBW reports the Regent’s Slide area will reopen to all travelers this afternoon, after Caltrans completed stabilization work earlier than expected. Kate Hudson honored at SBIFF : The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced actress Kate Hudson as its Arlington Artist of the Year, with an in-person tribute set for February 13th. She’s being honored for her Golden Globe and SAG-nominated role in Song Sung Blue , which also celebrates Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre.

: The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced actress Kate Hudson as its Arlington Artist of the Year, with an in-person tribute set for February 13th. She’s being honored for her Golden Globe and SAG-nominated role in , which also celebrates Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. Local groups support immigrant community: Central Coast organizations are responding to growing concerns as ICE operations increase nationwide. The San Luis Obispo County Diversity Coalition recently hosted a community panel at the Ludwick Community Center to connect immigrants with resources, with more information available at DiversitySLO.org.

Santa Barbara County has declared a local emergency after a pair of powerful holiday storms caused widespread damage, including flooding, landslides and coastal erosion across the region. Officials estimate the storms resulted in about $7.6 million in damage and disrupted travel with road and airport closures. The declaration allows the county to seek state and federal disaster assistance, and residents and businesses are being urged to report storm-related losses to help with aid requests.

As 2026 begins, real estate data shows the San Luis Obispo County housing market remained mostly steady in 2025, prompting many would-be buyers to reconsider their timing. While overall home sales were flat and prices around $1.4 million on average, local experts say loan programs like FHA and USDA options may make ownership more attainable than people think. Forecasts suggest modest growth in sales and price increases this year, and professionals recommend planning early with realtors and financial advisors to improve buyers’ chances.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 100 Year Tour to Cal Poly’s Mott Athletics Center this Friday at 7 p.m., where they’ll take on the Washington Generals in a night of ball-handling tricks and family fun. The team is known globally for its entertaining style, blending athleticism with comedy that appeals to all ages. Tickets start at around $40 and are available through the Cal Poly ticket office.

