The Harlem Globetrotters return to Cal Poly this week

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 100 Year Tour to Cal Poly's Mott Athletics Center this Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

Known around the world for their ball‑handling and trick shots, the Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals in a night full of fun for all ages.

"It's amazing to be able to be on a team where we're really ambassadors of goodwill," said Kaylin "Sunshine" West, Harlem Globetrotters player. "I always come back to saying it's bigger than basketball. So being able to be have a job where it doesn't feel like a job, where it's fun, I get to change lives and make a difference. I mean, it's second to none. I really can't put it into words."

Tickets start at $40 and are available through the Cal Poly ticket office.

