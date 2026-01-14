Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Harlem Globetrotters return to Cal Poly this week

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 100 Year Tour to Cal Poly's Mott Athletics Center this Friday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

Known around the world for their ball‑handling and trick shots, the Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals in a night full of fun for all ages.

"It's amazing to be able to be on a team where we're really ambassadors of goodwill," said Kaylin "Sunshine" West, Harlem Globetrotters player. "I always come back to saying it's bigger than basketball. So being able to be have a job where it doesn't feel like a job, where it's fun, I get to change lives and make a difference. I mean, it's second to none. I really can't put it into words."

Tickets start at $40 and are available through the Cal Poly ticket office.

