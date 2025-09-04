ICE impacting businesses, Powerball hits $1.7 billion, and volunteers needed in Santa Maria

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the stories we are following on Daybreak:



New Mustang store coming to SLO : A longtime vacant property in downtown San Luis Obispo is getting new life. The site at 1144 Chorro Street will soon house the Cal Poly Mustang Store and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Construction is underway, with a move-in expected in winter 2026.

Powerball hits $1.7 billion: Still no jackpot winner! Powerball is now at $1.7 billion, with a cash option of $770 million before taxes. That makes it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it could climb even higher with more ticket sales. The last jackpot was back in May, making this the 42nd straight drawing without a winner. Odds of hitting the jackpot? Just 1 in 292 million… but hey, somebody's got to win eventually!

A recent survey by the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce found many local businesses are struggling due to immigration enforcement activity in the area, with nearly half of the 176 respondents saying they’ve been directly affected and 16% reporting significant impacts. Chamber President Kristen Miller said both the workforce and customer base are feeling the strain, with some businesses losing 10 to 40 employee work hours. Restaurants and hotels declined interviews, fearing retaliation from ICE, while service workers like barista Taylor Goldstein described the climate as “very scary.” Community members, including former teacher Dori Cajas, noted the fear also affects families and children. The Chamber, representing 1,100 businesses across Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria, is keeping the survey open to gather more data on how enforcement is disrupting the local economy.

More than a year after Edna Valley Vineyard closed its tasting room, new owners are transforming the property into Edna SLO, a destination designed to offer more than just wine. The project will feature a joint tasting room with four wineries, including Stephen Ross, Dunites, and Greengate, plus a small craft distillery, fine dining, and a daytime market. Stephen Ross Winery plans to close its San Luis Obispo tasting room and relocate to the new site. Developers say the hospitality building is being reimagined to create an experience that appeals to a wide range of visitors. Wine production is already underway, with the tasting room set to open in early 2026 and the rest of the project following in the spring.

Santa Maria will host its 28th Day of Service on Saturday, September 6, bringing together volunteers from churches, schools, businesses, nonprofits, and the city to help improve the community and support neighbors in need. Around 20 projects are planned, including yard work, graffiti abatement, and litter pickup. Volunteers can check in at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center between 8:30 and 9 a.m., where food and drinks will be provided. More details and sign-ups are available at servesantamaria.com.

