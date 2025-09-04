New owners unveil plans for Edna Valley Vineyard property

It's been over a year since Edna Valley Vineyard closed its tasting room doors. Now, new owners are working on revamping the beloved property, with a new name Edna SLO.

"We had the blessing of great bones in this facility," said Jena Wilson, who is overseeing development at Edna SLO. "And so, we're really looking to maximize the potential here. What you're going to see out of the hospitality building is, vast transition from what it was Edna Valley vineyards and Language of Yes."

She says the new vision goes beyond just wine tasting.

"We're looking to do and to offer an experience that will draw everyone in," said Wilson. "So that includes joint tasting room with four different wineries, a small craft distillery, a fine evening dining option, as well as a daytime market, food service."

Stephen Ross Winery, Dunites Wine Company, and Greengate Winery are 3 of the 4 wineries that will offer tastings once the tasting room opens. The fourth winery involved in the project will be announced in the fall.

"It's just going to be a really fun way to showcase all these different wines," said Tyler Eck, with Dunites Wine Company. "I think that no matter what kind of wine that you're into or wine style, we're going to have something that's going to be able to, to satisfy a wide different group, of palates."

Stephen Dooley with Stephen Ross Wineries says they will be closing their San Luis Obispo tasting room to move to Edna.

"Just the realizing the efficiency of production, being in the tasting room," said Dooley. "And I think we'll be more efficient financially as well."

Dunites Winery will still operate their tasting room in downtown San Luis Obispo and are joining Greeengate and Stephen Ross wineries in producing their wines at the site.

"We have about 45 acres of Chardonnay," said Wilson. "Oddly enough, none of it this year is actually running through our production facility. We have a vineyard management company, Pacific Farming, and they broker and sell the grapes. So, they are all being sold to other wineries, that are mostly local."

Wilson says there is still a lot of work to be done before the doors can open, but wine production is already underway.

The tasting room is set to open at the beginning of 2026, with the rest opening in the spring.