ICE raids, vaping ban, and public safety alerts

All lanes of southbound U.S. 101 are back open: This comes after a brush fire near Gaviota prompted emergency closures Tuesday. Santa Barbara County Fire says strong winds had been pushing flames toward the ocean before crews stopped the fire around 6:30 P.M. The cause is still under investigation.

Welcome Home Village: A 54-unit site offering both temporary and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. A series of public workshops is now underway, giving residents a chance to ask questions, offer feedback, and learn more about Good Samaritan Shelter, the group overseeing the project.

American Dream for All Act: Unveiled at a press conference Tuesday, the program would give qualified buyers a loan of up to 20% for a down payment, only to be repaid when the home is sold or refinanced. Community reporter, Juliet Lemar, spoke with Congressman Salud Carbajal about the importance of helping first-time homebuyers take that big step.

Farmworkers on California’s Central Coast are facing growing uncertainty after a sudden policy reversal by President Donald Trump reinstated immigration raids at agricultural sites. Despite previous assurances that farmworkers would be exempt, ICE agents have resumed enforcement, leading to dozens of detentions and widespread concern across communities like Santa Maria and Oxnard. Many workers continue to show up out of economic necessity, while advocacy groups like CAUSE have mobilized rapid response teams to monitor ICE activity, distribute know-your-rights materials, and assist with transportation. Some employers have stepped up to protect their workforce by physically blocking ICE entry, while others have issued warnings about absences. Advocates say the use of unmarked vehicles and masked agents creates confusion and raises safety concerns.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is warning residents about a scam text message claiming they have unpaid parking tickets and could be arrested if they don’t pay. Officers say this is not a legitimate message, they never send texts about parking citations, and they’re urging people not to click on any links. The alert was shared on the department’s official Instagram page after several reports from concerned residents.

Arroyo Grande is moving forward with a full ban on the sale of all vape products, including those previously approved by the FDA. Interim Police Chief David Culver says the new amendment will make enforcement clearer and help eliminate loopholes that allowed unapproved products to circulate. The change expands a 2019 ordinance aimed at keeping vapes out of the hands of minors. Health officials say it’s a proactive step to reduce youth access and prevent addiction. The City Council is set to revisit the ordinance for final approval on June 24.

