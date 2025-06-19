Juneteenth, Space Force Guardian, and power shutoff watch

Good morning, Central Coast. Today is Juneteenth, a day that honors the end of slavery in the United States. It's a time to reflect on freedom, resilience, and the ongoing journey toward equality. Check out the list of events to commemorate the day and more as we inch closer to the weekend.



Power shutoff watch in North SLO County: PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch for parts of northern San Luis Obispo County, with nearly 500 customers potentially losing power. A Community Resource Center will open at Cuesta College North County Campus in Paso Robles from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M., offering water, WiFi, and other essential services.

Templeton Advisory group meets tonight: The Templeton Area Advisory Group meets at 6:30 P.M. to hear updates on new development proposals, including a gas station, hotel, and multiple wineries. They'll also review an application for an indoor cannabis farm called Eden's Dream, followed by a public comment session.

SLO Farmers Market canceled for Juneteenth: Tonight's Downtown SLO Farmers Market is canceled in observance of Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery and became a federal holiday in 2021. The popular five-block market will return next Thursday, featuring fresh produce, BBQ, and over 100 vendors.

California is one of the top four destinations for human trafficking in the U.S., according to the FBI, and Santa Barbara County alone has seen 278 investigations since launching its anti-trafficking task force in 2016. Local leaders say the issue remains prominent, but law enforcement is now better equipped, thanks in part to technology from the nonprofit DeliverFund, which has helped achieve a 100% conviction rate in its cases. Santa Barbara County continues to focus on victim services, school outreach, and training for healthcare providers, while neighboring San Luis Obispo County is currently in the midst of a rare human trafficking trial involving three defendants and multiple juries. Officials urge the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Col. Nick Hague, the first Space Force Guardian to launch into space, returned to Earth in March after spending 170 days aboard the International Space Station. During his most recent mission as NASA SpaceX Crew 9 commander, Hague and a Russian cosmonaut adjusted their crew to help bring home two stranded astronauts, all while conducting sustainability research like growing food in space. He emphasized the growing issue of space congestion with satellites and praised the team at Vandenberg for monitoring orbital safety, including potential threats to the ISS. A Guardian since 2021, Hague says the Space Force plays a vital role in protecting the nation’s strategic advantage in space.

Top Dog Café Bar is back open in Morro Bay under new ownership and with a fresh energy. Jesus Reyes, who recently took over the former Top Dog Coffee House, says the new family-run business opened quietly three weeks ago and has been welcomed warmly by the community. Located on Main Street, just a block from where Nautical Bean is set to open, Reyes says the café is sticking with the original menu for now but is open to customer feedback. True to its name, the café is also pet-friendly.