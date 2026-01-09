Know your rights, vehicle recall, and tourism report

Happy Friday! Here are the stories we are following before we get to the weekend:



: The annual “Raising Our Light” ceremony is happening this evening at Montecito Union High School to honor lives lost in the Thomas Fire and the deadly debris flows that followed. Bells will ring 23 times across local churches and schools as victims’ names are read aloud, and firefighters will light 23 candles in remembrance. Volvo recall alert : A warning for some local drivers as more than 400,000 Volvo vehicles are being recalled over a rearview camera issue. The image may fail to appear when the car is in reverse, though no injuries have been reported, and owners will receive a free software update.

: A warning for some local drivers as more than 400,000 Volvo vehicles are being recalled over a rearview camera issue. The image may fail to appear when the car is in reverse, though no injuries have been reported, and owners will receive a free software update. Obamacare funding vote: On Capitol Hill, the House has voted to revive expired Obamacare premium tax credits for the next three years. The bill passed with bipartisan support but now heads to the Senate, where Republican leaders say it is unlikely to move forward.

Lompoc’s Public Safety Commission is hosting a community forum on January 21 to address homelessness and public safety concerns, inviting residents, police, county leaders, and service providers to discuss coordination and responses. Leaders say the meeting aims to clear up confusion about what agencies can legally do in situations involving people experiencing homelessness. Officials note there’s often a misconception about enforcement authority and emphasize the importance of working together to support both community safety and services.

Local advocates on the Central Coast are spreading information to help residents understand their rights if they encounter U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), regardless of immigration status. Vanessa Frank of Mariposa Advocacy and Legal Services says many people are fearful and don’t know what they legally must, or don’t have to, do when approached by ICE. She and others are teaching people they have the right to remain silent and the importance of knowing their rights ahead of time to reduce fear and panic during enforcement encounters.

Tourism in Morro Bay saw a strong start early in the year but experienced a slowdown over the summer, with occupancy down 7% to 10% during peak travel months, which local officials attribute in part to cooler weather and the lingering effects of Highway 1 closures. The decrease also included a drop in international visitors, a group that traditionally makes up a notable share of visitors to the area. In response, Visit Morro Bay plans an expanded marketing effort for 2026, including focusing on events and international outreach to attract more travelers and boost the local economy.