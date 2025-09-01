Labor Day closures, EV charger inspections, and pier fundraising

It’s the unofficial end of summer today, but things are still heating up, click here for a look at our Labor Day forecast.



: It’s Labor Day, which means some schedules are different. Banks, the DMV, and public libraries are closed today. Costco is also closed, while Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Kroger stores are open as usual. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed until Tuesday. EV charger inspections : Santa Barbara County inspectors are checking EV charging stations to make sure you’re getting the energy you pay for. There are about 300 chargers across the county. Consumers can look for a county seal and inspection date to confirm compliance.

: Santa Barbara County inspectors are checking EV charging stations to make sure you’re getting the energy you pay for. There are about 300 chargers across the county. Consumers can look for a county seal and inspection date to confirm compliance. “If You Give a Child a Book”: KSBY is launching its “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. Just $12 provides two brand-new books for children in need. You can donate online at ksby.com/giveabook, scan the QR code on your screen, or text “KSBY” to 50155.

The Avila Pier, closed in 2015 due to storm damage and age, is gradually reopening thanks to ongoing repairs and fundraising by the nonprofit Friends of Avila Pier. Visitors have been able to walk about halfway down since spring, and now the pier is set to extend from the 50th to the 70th support, offering even more space to enjoy. The group has raised $600,000 of its $1 million goal, with more than $40,000 collected since Memorial Day, its best summer since 2019. Donors giving $1,000 or more are honored with plaques along the pier, which organizers say helps boost contributions. While there’s no set date for a full reopening, supporters and visitors alike are eager to see the historic, 100-year-old landmark restored.

Renowned conductor Kent Nagano returned to his roots on Sunday, leading a benefit concert at Cuesta College to help raise money for the purchase of the former Morro Elementary School. The event, organized by Friends of Morro Elementary, supports efforts to have the City of Morro Bay acquire the site for community use. Nagano, once a student at the school himself, was joined by other alumni in the performance. Organizers say the group is working under a 60-day deadline to raise enough funds for the city’s purchase, and donations can be made through the organization’s website.

After surviving an overdose in 2012, Cami Cloward of San Luis Obispo turned her life around for her daughter and now dedicates herself to helping others facing addiction. On Saturday, she shared her story at SLO Overdose Awareness Day in Mitchell Park, an event hosted by the County Behavioral Health Department and the Opioid Safety Coalition. Attendees placed purple flags to honor lives lost and white flags for survivors, while free fentanyl testing and reversal kits were distributed. Cloward and others emphasized the importance of breaking stigma around addiction, saying open conversations can lead to healing, support, and ultimately, saving lives.