Launch scrubbed, wildflowers return, and Highway 246 closure

Happy Monday, check out what we are covering on Daybreak:



Alpha Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg : We’re waiting for a new launch date after the Alpha rocket failed to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday due to high upper-level winds. Firefly Aerospace says conditions exceeded FAA safety limits, and this would have marked the seventh test launch aimed at improving performance and reliability.

: We’re waiting for a new launch date after the Alpha rocket failed to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday due to high upper-level winds. Firefly Aerospace says conditions exceeded FAA safety limits, and this would have marked the seventh test launch aimed at improving performance and reliability. U.S. cities increase security : Several major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Philadelphia, are increasing police patrols around synagogues, mosques, and community centers following U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran. Authorities say there are no credible threats at this time, but officials are coordinating with state and federal partners to monitor the situation.

: Several major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Philadelphia, are increasing police patrols around synagogues, mosques, and community centers following U.S. and Israeli military strikes in Iran. Authorities say there are no credible threats at this time, but officials are coordinating with state and federal partners to monitor the situation. Highway 246 closure: Travelers should expect a closure today on Highway 246 near Lompoc between Highway 1 and Mission Gate Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local residents and workers will still have access, and officials say a detour will be available using Purisima Road and H Street.

Community members in Grover Beach rallied Sunday afternoon to protest the recent U.S. and Israeli military attack on Iran, organizing a demonstration at South Oak Park and East Grand Avenue. The event was led by San Luis Obispo County’s Indivisible group, which called the military action “unconstitutional.” The protest reflects growing local opposition to foreign military engagements following the weekend strikes.

Spring wildflowers are beginning to burst across the Carrizo Plain National Monument, bringing early patches of yellow and purple color to the 250,000-acre grassland. Heavy winter storms are credited with giving this year’s bloom a head start, though officials say it’s not expected to reach “super bloom” levels. Visitors are enjoying the colorful display and are reminded to plan ahead with water and supplies, as the area has no services.

Seasonal restrictions aimed at protecting the threatened Western snowy plover go into effect Sunday at Surf Beach and Ocean Park on Vandenberg Space Force Base. Access to certain beach areas will be limited through September 30 under the Endangered Species Act, and activities like dogs, horses, and kite flying are prohibited. Violating restricted zones can lead to fines up to $5,000 and possible jail time for harming wildlife.