Local athlete goes pro, Gifford Fire impacts, and TK updates

SLO County Fire and SLO City Fire are teaming up for two weeks of live fire training, using two prepared homes. Nearby residents may see smoke, but officials say all safety precautions are in place. The drills focus on fireground communication and tactical response. Local women bring home medals from Germany: Two Central Coast women just returned from the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany, where they brought home 12 silver and bronze medals. Rose Marie Battaglia competed in the Breast Cancer Survivor division, and Berlin Tanner raced in the Senior C category. Both are members of the Survive-Oars, part of the Central Coast Dragon Boat Association.

The Gifford Fire has burned 72,460 acres and is 7% contained, with Highway 166 closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama. CAL FIRE officials say hot, dry, and windy conditions continue to fuel the fire, which is burning near residential areas and threatening hundreds of homes. Most of the fire’s growth has been along the southern edge in Santa Barbara County, especially near the Tepusquet area, although it also spans into San Luis Obispo County. Smoke remains heavy in the area as crews work to slow the spread.

As smoke from the Gifford Fire continues to impact air quality, Direct Relief Santa Barbara distributed hundreds of free N95 masks on Monday in Buellton and surrounding communities. The nonprofit brought 13,000 masks to the Hitching Post to help protect vulnerable residents from wildfire smoke, especially seniors, children, and those with respiratory conditions. Residents like Susan Beckman say the smoke is affecting daily activities, including outdoor exercise. More distributions may continue Tuesday between 12 and 5 P.M. at the Hitching Post 2 and two South County sites. Self-service pickup stations are also available in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Vandenberg Village native Luke Kovach is officially going pro after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher’s journey started at local fields in Lompoc and continued through Allan Hancock College and Cal Poly, where he faced multiple setbacks—including Tommy John surgery and a torn ACL. Despite pitching just 8 2/3 innings this season, he racked up 17 strikeouts and played a key role in Cal Poly’s postseason run. Kovach, who once idolized Cabrillo alum and World Series champ Danny Duffy, now finds himself following a similar path. He’s currently in Florida at the Blue Jays’ development facility, continuing his rehab with hopes of pitching by spring training.