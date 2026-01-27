Local flight delays, parking charges, and resident honored

Good morning, Central Coast, here’s what we are tracking on Daybreak:



Truth Act forum today : The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is hosting a public forum today explaining how local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration authorities. The Truth Act forum begins at 1:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, as ICE activity and protests increase on the Central Coast.

: The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is hosting a public forum today explaining how local law enforcement cooperates with federal immigration authorities. The Truth Act forum begins at 1:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, as ICE activity and protests increase on the Central Coast. Point-in-time count underway : Volunteers across San Luis Obispo County are heading out to count people experiencing homelessness as part of the biennial Point-in-Time Count. The data is sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and helps determine federal funding for local homeless services.

: Volunteers across San Luis Obispo County are heading out to count people experiencing homelessness as part of the biennial Point-in-Time Count. The data is sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and helps determine federal funding for local homeless services. Highway 154 closure: Highway 154 will shut down between Los Olivos and Santa Barbara as Caltrans begins rock blasting, debris removal, and road repairs. Drivers should expect delays and detours onto Highway 101, with the project expected to wrap up by February.

The Morro Bay City Council is set to consider a proposal to start charging for single-stall parking at the city’s boat launch facility, with daily fees of $5 for cars and $12 for trailers and reduced annual permit options. Officials say the revenue would help support needed repairs and fund the Harbor Fund. Some residents worry paid parking could hurt tourism and local use of the waterfront before council discussion on Jan. 27.

Winter storms sweeping across the U.S. have led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations, disrupting travel plans for many heading in and out of Santa Barbara. Some local travelers, like Rob Strickland, canceled trips after repeated delays and limited rebooking options. Others managed to arrive or depart before conditions worsened, but airlines say travelers should check with their carriers as operations slowly return to normal.

Grover Beach officials honored long-time resident Clifford Clark with a Civic Pioneer Proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting for decades of contributions to the community. Clark, who moved to Grover Beach in 1957, served as the city’s first City Clerk and City Attorney and helped establish the community library, bank, volunteer fire department service, and Clark Center for the Performing Arts. His daughter spoke at the event, thanking the community for remembering her father, who passed away last month just before his 99th birthday.