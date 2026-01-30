Local ICE impact, time-card fraud arrest, and fire captain appreciation

Good morning, Central Coast. The weekend is shaping up to bring beautiful weather, with today expected to be the warmest day. We’re also tracking business closures across the community today as “ICE Out” strikes and protests get underway.



Scam prevention seminars : The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is hosting a series of free fraud-prevention seminars to help people recognize and avoid scams. Three back-to-back sessions are tailored for the general public, real estate professionals, and small business owners. Click here for more.

: A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody sergeant is behind bars on suspicion of time-card fraud. Investigators say 34-year-old Segun Ogunleye collected more than 175-thousand dollars for shifts he did not work and now faces multiple felony charges.

Federal Reserve nomination: President Donald Trump has nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to serve as the next Fed Chair. The move could reshape the agency's independence, as Trump has repeatedly criticized current Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough.

Business owners in Carpinteria say fear tied to last summer’s large-scale ICE enforcement operation continues to hurt foot traffic and sales. Several shop owners report customers are staying home or calling ahead to ask if it is safe to visit, saying the neighborhood no longer feels the same. A Santa Barbara County Chamber of Commerce survey found nearly half of responding businesses were directly affected by immigration enforcement activity.

Local skaters are searching for alternatives after Morro Bay’s skate park was removed and the area fenced off earlier this month. City leaders say the decision followed reports of vandalism and illegal activity at the former teen center site, with usable ramps now placed in storage. Officials say the city is actively looking for a new location, and skaters have offered to help design or build what comes next.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department captain is retiring after 26 years of service with the department and more than three decades in fire and emergency services. In his final years, Captain Scott Safechuck served as the department’s Public Information Officer, becoming a familiar face during major incidents and emergencies. The department praised his career as one built on courage, compassion, and service to the community.

