Learn how to avoid scams at the Fraud Schemes Prevention and Awareness event

AI scams, vacant property real estate fraud, and targeted attacks against small businesses are just some of the ways fraudsters are trying to take advantage of people across the Central Coast. To help combat the growing threat, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is hosting a series of fraud prevention seminars Friday aimed at helping people recognize scams and avoid becoming victims.

District Attorney Dan Dow says nearly everyone is at risk, explaining that fraudsters are no longer targeting just one group.

“From targeting elderly to targeting just anyone who has a bank account,” Dow said.

The event includes three back-to-back sessions tailored to different groups in the community. Dow says scammers are becoming more sophisticated, often using personal information found online to make their attempts seem real.

“They're able to communicate in ways that seem very real and legitimate, utilizing probably intelligence that they've gathered from maybe your social media and online activities,” he said.

You can attend any of these sessions for free:



General Public (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.) : Open to the general public and focused on exposure to current fraud schemes targeting local residents, including how to recognize warning signs and respond.

: Open to the general public and focused on exposure to current fraud schemes targeting local residents, including how to recognize warning signs and respond. Real Estate (Noon – 2 p.m.) : Designed for real estate professionals and property owners, highlighting fraud schemes related to real estate sales and title transactions.

: Designed for real estate professionals and property owners, highlighting fraud schemes related to real estate sales and title transactions. Small Business (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Geared toward small business owners, with a focus on protecting business assets from financial scams.

Sessions will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers inside the Katcho Achadjian Government Center located at 1055 Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.