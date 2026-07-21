Lompoc homicide, Starlink launch, and Santa Barbara homelessness declines

It’s Tuesday and we have a batch of stories from Daybreak this morning to get your day started:



Lompoc homicide investigation: Lompoc police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Saturday afternoon. The victim is a Lompoc man in his 50s, but his identity has not yet been released.

Lompoc police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Saturday afternoon. The victim is a Lompoc man in his 50s, but his identity has not yet been released. Starlink launch rescheduled: SpaceX has rescheduled its Falcon 9 launch for this morning after yesterday's countdown was aborted. The rocket is expected to lift off around 7:40 a.m. carrying 24 Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX has rescheduled its Falcon 9 launch for this morning after yesterday's countdown was aborted. The rocket is expected to lift off around 7:40 a.m. carrying 24 Starlink satellites into orbit. Fairgoers beat the heat: The California Mid-State Fair is entering its seventh day with temperatures expected to climb back into the triple digits. Fair officials say misting stations, shaded areas and the Misty Midway are available to help visitors stay cool.

PG&E has started a project to move overhead power lines underground along San Luis Bay Drive and the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach. The utility says burying the lines will help reduce wildfire risk and improve long-term reliability while also protecting the equipment from storms and other hazards. Construction is expected to continue through the fall, with traffic impacts and temporary lane closures in the area.

Two Arroyo Grande men have been sentenced to probation and county jail time after admitting to a violent, unprovoked attack on a sleeping homeless man. Prosecutors and the victim expressed disappointment that neither man received a prison sentence for the March assault, which was captured on video. The victim says he is still recovering from his injuries and hopes the case raises awareness about violence against people experiencing homelessness.

Santa Barbara County's latest Point-in-Time Count found overall homelessness fell 6%, while first-time homelessness dropped 31%. Despite the improvement, officials say people are remaining unhoused for longer periods, and homelessness among young adults and people living in vehicles continues to rise. County leaders say the data will help guide future housing and homelessness response efforts.