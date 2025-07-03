Madre Fire 5% contained, fireworks laws, and Los Osos shooting update

Good morning, Central Coast. We are just one day away from the 4th of July, here is a look at the forecast so you can plan ahead.



We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by deputies in Los Osos after he pointed a gun at them. Authorities say 40-year-old Andrew Biscay was recently arrested for impersonating a federal officer. His vehicle contained a fake badge, a self-made firearm, and law enforcement-style markings. Deputies say he previously resisted arrest in Madera County but was taken into custody safely at that time. Library Parks Pass saved: Funding for the popular State Library Parks Pass has officially been preserved in California’s final budget. The pass allows library card holders free vehicle day-use access to over 200 state parks. More than 8,000 Californians petitioned to keep it, and since its launch, 33,000 passes have been handed out.

A Nipomo man has been arrested following a road rage incident on Highway 101 last Friday. Police say 37-year-old Miguel Solisvargas is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism after allegedly trying to run over another driver during a traffic dispute. The victim exited his car on Broad Street, where Solisvargas reportedly struck him with his truck, pinning him between the vehicles before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered minor to moderate injuries, and witness video helped authorities identify and arrest Solisvargas at his home.

Fourth of July celebrations are around the corner, officials across the Central Coast are reminding residents that fireworks laws vary widely depending on location. In San Luis Obispo County, “safe and sane” fireworks are only permitted in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Templeton, San Miguel, and Morro Bay, with Morro Bay allowing them only on private property. All other communities, including Oceano for the first time this year, have full bans in place. In Santa Barbara County, fireworks are banned in all unincorporated areas and several cities, with limited exceptions in Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Guadalupe. Authorities are urging the public to attend professional shows instead, warning that violations could result in $1,000 fines or more.

With Fourth of July fireworks just hours away, pet safety is top of mind for the more than 65 million Americans with dogs at home. The American Kennel Club is sharing last-minute tips to help keep your furry friend calm during the celebrations. First, don’t bring pets to fireworks shows or leave them outside. Make sure they have proper ID like a collar, microchip, or GPS tracker, AirTags work too. Create a quiet, comfy space indoors with toys and treats, and play calming noise like a fan or music. One playlist, Through a Dog’s Ear, is designed to ease canine anxiety. Finally, tire them out during the day whether it’s a walk around the neighborhood or a hike. Once your pup is settled, you can check out Fourth of July festivities at KSBY.com.