Madre Fire challenges, PG&E upgrades roll out, and Diablo Canyon hosts community forum

It’s Friday Jr. and the forecast is heating up today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Power plant hosts community meeting in Arroyo Grande : PG&E and Diablo Canyon Power Plant officials are holding a "Rise and Shine" meeting this morning to share updates with community members. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 A.M. at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande and will cover city and county-wide developments.

: Santa Maria Studios is hosting a senior expo today starting at 11 A.M. The event will feature housing options, health resources, and other services for the senior community. Attendees can also enjoy a free lunch and special discounts at 2660 Santa Maria Way. Court blocks 'click-to-cancel' subscription rule: A U.S. appeals court has halted the Federal Trade Commission’s new “click-to-cancel” rule, which aimed to make canceling memberships as easy as signing up. The court says the FTC failed to properly analyze the rule’s costs and benefits. It was set to take effect next week and would have impacted things like gym and streaming service subscriptions.

Fire crews continue to battle the Madre Fire in southeast San Luis Obispo County, which has burned over 80,000 acres and is 62% contained. As temperatures are expected to climb above 100 degrees later this week, officials say the hot and dry conditions could worsen fire behavior and complicate firefighting efforts. One firefighter has been injured, one structure has been lost, and nearly 1,500 personnel are responding to what is now California’s largest wildfire of the year. Several evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect, though closures on Highway 166 have been lifted.

PG&E is launching a major infrastructure upgrade known as "megabundling" on the Central Coast, aiming to reduce outages and wildfire risks in high-risk areas like North San Luis Obispo County. The project combines multiple electrical upgrades into one large effort, which PG&E says will cut planned outages by 50% and reduce costs by 20%. The improvements will affect around 5,000 customers in Creston, Santa Margarita, Pozo, and Atascadero, including the replacement of 677 utility poles and upgrades to cross arms and high-voltage signage. Residents say they welcome the effort, which PG&E expects to finish by October 2025.

The Santa Barbara County Fair is in full swing at the Santa Maria Fairpark, drawing thousands with its mix of carnival rides, deep-fried treats, livestock competitions, and family fun. From kids like Wyatt enjoying thrill rides to students like Skylar showcasing their animals through FFA, the fair offers something for all ages. Held each July, the event is a local tradition with deep agricultural roots and generations of community involvement. With admission deals throughout the week and attractions ranging from pig races to funnel cakes, the fair continues to be a summer highlight on the Central Coast. It runs through Sunday, July 13, at 937 South Thornburg Street.