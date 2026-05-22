Mid-State concerts, rising gas prices, and Templeton fire charges

It’s the start of Memorial Day weekend, take a look at our forecast and the top stories on Daybreak:



Mid-State Fair adds big concerts : The California Mid-State Fair is adding Ice Cube with Warren G and country legend Willie Nelson to this summer’s concert lineup. Tickets go on sale this morning starting at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from 50 to 100 dollars.

: The California Mid-State Fair is adding Ice Cube with Warren G and country legend Willie Nelson to this summer’s concert lineup. Tickets go on sale this morning starting at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from 50 to 100 dollars. Gas prices climb on the Central Coast : According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas is now 6 dollars and 27 cents in San Luis Obispo County. Drivers in Santa Barbara County are paying just over 6 dollars.

: According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas is now 6 dollars and 27 cents in San Luis Obispo County. Drivers in Santa Barbara County are paying just over 6 dollars. Charges filed in Templeton Feed and Grain fire: San Luis Obispo County prosecutors have charged an adult and a 16-year-old in connection with the 2025 Templeton Feed and Grain fire. Investigators say Morro Bay resident Michael Joseph Steele and the juvenile bought illegal fireworks in Bakersfield before the blaze destroyed the historic building. The Jermin family says they are thankful for the investigation and are now focused on rebuilding.

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has reopened after a temporary closure tied to a federal court ruling over endangered snowy plovers. State Parks says vehicle access and camping are returning with new restrictions and reduced camping capacity.

The Santa Barbara County Fair is expanding to two weekends this summer as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration. Fair organizers also lowered ticket prices, with general admission dropping from 17 dollars to 14 dollars to make the event more affordable for families.

With gas prices climbing across California, Visit SLO CAL says Central Coast residents can still plan affordable local getaways. Tourism officials are encouraging “staycations” and shorter road trips that use less gas while still supporting local businesses and attractions.