Missing child search, SLO storefront struggles, and firefighter gratitude

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the stories we are following on Daybreak today:



Egg donation helps military families during shutdown: Community members are stepping up to help military families impacted by the government shutdown. Rosemary Farm is donating more than 140,000 eggs to bases across California, including Vandenberg Space Force Base. The goal is to make sure families still have access to nutritious food while support programs are on hold.

Community members are stepping up to help military families impacted by the government shutdown. Rosemary Farm is donating more than 140,000 eggs to bases across California, including Vandenberg Space Force Base. The goal is to make sure families still have access to nutritious food while support programs are on hold. Oceano man due in court for Arroyo Grande stabbing: An Oceano man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing two people is set to appear in court today. Thirty-five-year-old Fritz Schnoor has a history of mental health issues, and investigators say he knew the victims before the attack. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

An Oceano man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing two people is set to appear in court today. Thirty-five-year-old Fritz Schnoor has a history of mental health issues, and investigators say he knew the victims before the attack. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. One dead after crash and vehicle fire on Highway 41: New details this morning after a deadly crash shut down part of Highway 41 near Bear Ridge Road by Morro Bay. CHP says the overnight crash caused a vehicle fire and road closures in the area. One person has been confirmed dead, and updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

In the case of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard from Vandenberg Village, her grandmother, Lori Miranda, is speaking publicly for the first time, saying she only learned her granddaughter was missing when authorities called her. Miranda expressed frustration with Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, who has not cooperated in the investigation and has been unresponsive to questions about Melodee’s whereabouts.

A recent report by Downtown SLO shows the average vacancy rate downtown in San Luis Obispo is about 8.29 percent, significantly lower than many national averages, but business owners say they’re still feeling pressure from high rents, parking challenges and homelessness. While 21 new businesses opened this year, 14 closed with owners citing a difficult economic environment and declining foot-traffic.

At the Varian Equestrian Center in Arroyo Grande, the owner and local community are hosting a free event to thank first responders who helped during the devastating Gifford Fire by saving homes and livestock. The center provided shelter for displaced horses during the fire and now wants to give back with pony rides, raffles, food and drinks, highlighting the strong bond between the ranching community and emergency crews.

